Trump Wants Rosie Gone—Too Bad the Constitution’s Not a Reality Show

Somewhere between a courtroom drama and a drag brunch roast, Donald Trump is now attempting to do something even he can’t do: revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship.

Yes, in this week’s edition of “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up”, the former president took to his favorite digital soapbox, Truth Social, to declare:

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

Let’s pause for a second to absorb the drama: A queer woman criticizes a man in power, moves to another country, and suddenly she’s a national threat? The gay gasp could be heard from West Hollywood to Provincetown.

“You Want to Revoke My Citizenship? Go Ahead and Try.”

In an epic rebuttal posted to Instagram, Rosie delivered a masterclass in clapback:

“You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray,” she wrote, alongside a vintage photo of Trump posing shoulder-to-shoulder with none other than Jeffrey Epstein.

And just like that, the crownless king was served—sunless tan and all.

She wasn’t done. Rosie, who has lived openly, loudly, and fabulously queer for decades, reminded Trump exactly what it is he fears:

“You call me a threat to humanity —

but I’m everything you fear:

a loud woman,

a queer woman,

a mother who tells the truth,

an American who got out of the country before you set it ablaze.”

Cue standing ovation. Possibly in heels.

Constitutional Law, Honey

To clarify, Trump can no more revoke Rosie’s citizenship than he can win an Emmy. Amanda Frost, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, broke it down for the Associated Press:

“The president has no authority to take away the citizenship of a native-born US citizen… we are a nation founded on the principle that the people choose the government; the government cannot choose the people.”

And just in case that’s too subtle for the reality TV star turned authoritarian cosplayer, Frost also reminded us of the 1967 Supreme Court case Afroyim v. Rusk, which clearly states:

“The government cannot sever its relationship to the people by taking away their citizenship.”

Translation: Citizenship isn’t a reality show prize you can revoke when someone stops flattering you.

This Isn’t Just About Rosie

This is part of a broader pattern. Trump has suggested deporting Elon Musk, whose crime appears to be disagreeing with him, and has questioned the citizenship of Zohran Mamdani, a Ugandan-born, naturalized U.S. citizen and progressive politician. He’s even threatened celebrities like Bruce Springsteen and Beyoncé for their political opinions.

Sound familiar? It should. When authoritarians feel powerless, they often go after artists, critics, and yes—loud queer women.

The Root of the Rage: A Grudge in Technicolor

The Trump-Rosie saga began in 2006 when she had the audacity to question his moral compass on The View. He responded with the grace of a middle school bully, hurling insults like “fat” and “wacko.” During a 2015 GOP debate, when Megyn Kelly pressed him about his derogatory language toward women, Trump famously responded, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Ah, the restraint.

Now, nearly two decades later, Rosie’s moved to Ireland, is reportedly applying for citizenship through descent, and continues criticizing Trump’s administration from afar—including his response to the Texas floods, which she called disastrous due to gutted early warning systems.

In short: she’s living her truth and his nightmare.

Why This Hits Home for LGBTQ+ Americans

Rosie has long been a symbol of queer defiance—a lesbian mom, comedian, and activist who never backed down from a fight, especially when it involves bigotry or injustice. Her ability to be both funny and ferocious is part of why so many LGBTQ+ people see themselves in her. And let’s be real: we all know what it’s like to be called too loud, too much, or a threat just for being who we are.

This isn’t just about Rosie’s citizenship—it’s about the idea that queerness, outspokenness, and nonconformity can be weaponized by those in power.

Spoiler: It’s been tried. It didn’t work then. It won’t work now.

Final Thoughts (And Shade)

Revoking Rosie’s citizenship? That’s not only unconstitutional—it’s laughable. If she’s a threat to humanity, it’s only because humanity’s never looked so exposed under her spotlight. And if the price of telling the truth is being called a national threat, then perhaps more of us should be threatening.

Because sometimes patriotism means packing your bags—and your best insults.

Source: New York Times and DW