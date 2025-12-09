Unique Holiday Playlist: Fresh Christmas Songs for a New Seasonal Vibe

If I have a list of Christmas music, be sure you’ll get some real gems from me. The’ll be unique songs and definitely mixed in will be some queer work to take the edge off of the season and because they’re good, too.

I’m the one music junkie who hates Christmas music, the Scrooge of all Scrooges when it comes to Christmas music, dreading mid-November when people start playing “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” and hearing “Jingle Bell Rock” is like getting a reverse root canal. So you won’t be seeing those on my Christmas list.

Advertisement

So, here’s a fun seasonal list, in no particular order, and “Merry Bah-Humbug” everyone.

Kylie Minogue “Office Party”,

If you aren’t a Kylie Minogue fan, maybe you should have your bearings “straightened” or get your Gaydar fixed. She is an ICON in the community, and has been since the ’80s, we have all danced to her music for decades, and she gave us this one, a quick release that is going on her new album “Fully Wrapped” that is out on Amazon Music for your enjoyment soon.

Advertisement

Cali Tucker “Santa Baby”

I’ve given you all a taste of Cali Tucker before, the Vegas Voice who did a fantastic concert with the Vegas Gay Men’s Choir, and who probably wouldn’t have made it this far without the community, and who she LOVES. She did a great song called “Last Name” about being shunned as a queer man, and how it devastated someone she loved very much.

Limahl, “One Wish for Christmas”

Advertisement

A take on his previous Christmas song, “London For Christmas.”

Limahl, who sang “Neverending Story”, who’s been one of my favorite singers since I was 9 years old, gives us this soon-to-be “Crooner Christmas Classic.”

Hercules and Love Affair (Featuring Hips & Lips) “Someone Else Is Calling”

Advertisement

I interviewed Andy Butler a few years ago; now he has just released an EP of the same name. He’s a gay electronica artist with “weapons grade ginger hair”. This one saved me by not being about Christmas, but has this incredible groove, with the message of “just get your freak on”

John Grant, “Marbles”

I covered the John Grant / Neko Case tour just two weeks ago (that review is coming, video interview and all) supporting his recent album The Art of the Lie, which I have to say is a masterpiece, and is probably better than his masterpiece Queen of Denmark. The album is a mix of Grace Jones’ Groove, with the music backdrop of the Blade Runner soundtrack. Get this one on for your playlist, Christmas or not.

Advertisement

Ginger Minj, covering from Sister Act, “Fabulous, Baby”

A proper presentation of modesty and humility, for some reason this one just got me, probably because I had a gay roommate years ago who watched that movie Sister Act all the time and went around singing the songs. I guess it wasn’t all bad; this one still has a great groove to it.

Advertisement

EMF and ECCE SHNAK “LGBTQ + Lover”

The ’90s Electronica Hip Hop Rock band went on tour this summer, and they wrote this song for their first San Francisco gig, with a New York City anthemic operatic metal band “Ecce Shnak”. You all remember their early ’90s dance hit “Unbelievable” but there is so much more to these guys. Just playing around, I filmed them playing this song during soundcheck and posted it, right before they actually recorded it. The message is clear from the title; it’s got the vibe of both bands, and it’s just amazing.

Thanks for listening to our unique holiday playlist