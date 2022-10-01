Up Close with ‘High School Musical: The Series’ Star Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett is famously known for his role as Ricky in Disney+’s TV show ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’

The actor recently released his emotional song entitled “Sad Songs In A Hotel Room,” and to commemorate his latest single, let’s get to know him a bit more with some facts that you probably didn’t know about, along with some beautiful photos. Shall we?

Bassett was born on December 22, 2000, therefore making him a Capricorn, and he is currently 21 years old. He was born and raised in Oceanside, California with his parents and five sisters, and he is now based in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, Utah for his acting career.

At a young age of 8 years old, Bassett started acting on stage wherein he played the role of a jock in a local production of ‘High School Musical.’ Since then, he has starred in over 30 musicals.

Aside from his well-known role as Ricky Bowen in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ he also portrayed the characters of Aidan Peters and Dirty John, the teenage version of John, in the series ‘Stuck in the Middle.’

The actor also appeared in two episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in 2019, wherein he played the role of a recovering addict named Linus. Moreover, Bassett shared in an interview with BuzzFeed that he almost played the character of Harvey in the Netflix series ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

“I was really close to the role in Sabrina. It was down to me and Ross Lynch. And he got it, I’m super happy for him. But yeah, I was definitely, like, really hoping for that one,” he expressed.

Aside from acting, Bassett is also a very talented musician. He plays the guitar, piano and drums, alongside writing beautiful songs and singing with his soulful voice. Furthermore, in an interview with Clevver News in May 2021, he admitted that he finds Harry Styles “hot.”

“This is my coming out video, I guess,” the actor stated.

Bassett, who doesn’t label his sexuality, later on revealed in an interview with GQ:

“I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

And to conclude our get to know sesh with the hot and talented Bassett, here’s the official music video of his latest song “Sad Songs In A Hotel Room.”

