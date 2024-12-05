Vanna White’s Hot Son Nikko Cooks Up an Internet Storm

Wheel of Fortune co-host and icon Vanna White has graced our screens since 1982, and she only seems to get more radiant with age. So, when she shared a cooking video with her son Nikko on Instagram, fans were pleasantly surprised to see that the glamorous star has an equally stunning son. Like mother, like son, indeed!

Photo Credit: @officialvannawhite

Vanna White, the Wheel of Fortune icon, shares two children with her former husband, restaurant owner George Santo Pietro: a son, Nikko, and a daughter, Gigi. However, it was Nikko who recently caught the attention of her followers. Vanna posted a fun cooking video featuring her and her son preparing Vanna’s favorite dish “Uncle Roy’s Chicken” for Fabulous Food Week, and fans couldn’t help but notice Nikko’s charm.

In the video, Vanna shares that even though she’s not a good cook, she’s fortunately joined by her son Nikko who is a good cook. Dressed in a tight-fitting white tee and jeans, Nikko shows off his big chest and tight physique…I mean, he shows off his cooking skills in the video. He even shared very useful kitchen tips like:

Peeling ginger using a spoon Wearing sunglasses and chewing gum while you peel onions Deglazing dishes with wine (now you know)

One user even commented that the tips have already been proven to be useful:

“Good to know I’ve been using the potato peeler and never worked for me either. I learned something today.😂”

According to the hot mama, she does the cleaning while her son does the cooking. Team work makes the dream work, right? The two are so endearing to watch with how patient Nikko is while giving his mom cooking tips. He’s hot and he’s nice? Sign me up!

Nikko is a real-estate agent in Los Angeles, who must also be inspired by his mom who is also a real-estate investor. Not only does Vanna flip tiles in Wheel of Fortune, but she also flips properties on her days off! Vanna’s 30-year-old son shares quite a bit of his life on social media, with Day in the Life videos of him as a Beverly Hills realtor. In one of his videos, he even shared a fun fact about him–he was a farmer before he became a realtor.

People couldn’t stop gushing over Nikko in Vanna’s post, with users leaving some of the funniest comments. It seems many were so distracted by Nikko’s charm that they might have forgotten this was a cooking video!

“Is son on the menu too 👀 errr I mean great video!!”

“Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko ? He’s GORGEOUS 😍”

“My oven is already preheated 🥵”

“Would love some more videos of Vanna and Nikki in the kitchen!!”

“👏Nikko you can come cook for me anytime! And I love salt 🧂 sorry 😢 momma Vanna!”

“Vanna, your son is so handsome! I love the connection you have together. 💃🏼💪🏼💯”

Vanna’s genes and influence on her son are obviously a beautiful combination. I wonder if they binge-watch game shows and reality TV together?