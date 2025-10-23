Vegas Nostalgia Meets Modern Luxury at Westgate Las Vegas Resort

A Classic Vegas Escape at Westgate Resort

Las Vegas never runs out of glitz or glamour, but every so often, a resort comes along that blends classic Las Vegas nostalgia with modern-day indulgence. That’s exactly what we found during our stay at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, a property with roots as legendary as the entertainers who once called it home.

This is the hotel Elvis Presley built. On July 31, 1969, the King kicked off the first of 636 consecutive sold-out shows, an iconic run that redefined the Vegas entertainment scene. Back then, the property was known as The International Hotel, later the Las Vegas Hilton (LVH), and now proudly carries the Westgate name. Today, a gleaming statue of Elvis greets guests in the lobby – a fitting tribute to the man who made the venue famous. And in true showbiz tradition, the stage still shines, currently illuminated by the dazzling residency of Barry Manilow, who continues to keep the hotel’s musical legacy alive and thriving.

The Suite Life

For our weekend escape, we checked into the Celebrity Suite, and trust us, it earned its name. The space is a whimsical blend of old Hollywood charm and playful irreverence: the walls are lined with portraits of icons like Michael Jackson, Queen Elizabeth, and Snoop Dogg, except in a clever twist, their faces have been swapped out for dogs. You can still spot each celebrity by their unmistakable details (MJ’s signature jacket gave it away instantly).

The suite itself is spacious, stylish, and brimming with personality; a mix of gallery, pop culture, and pure fun. Spanning roughly 1,450 square feet, the suite features two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a massive living room perfect for entertaining. The décor is bright and casual with modern furnishings, creating a space that feels effortlessly inviting. It’s easy to imagine hosting a cocktail soirée here—or just sprawling on the couch with a late-night snack from the suite’s mini fridge, coffee maker, and microwave.

Westgate’s themed accommodations keep the spirit of fun alive, from festive Christmas and Halloween suites to spacious Family Suites designed for group getaways. No matter your mood or travel style, there’s a suite waiting to match your story.

Dining in Style

And what’s a Las Vegas weekend without a little indulgence? Westgate’s dining scene delivers with experiences that range from refined to comfortingly familiar.

At Edge Steakhouse, we discovered a carnivore’s paradise – classic yet contemporary, with perfectly cooked cuts that rival any on the Strip. From the first sip of wine to the last bite of dessert, everything felt polished yet relaxed. The French onion soup is rich and decadent, the steaks melt-in-your-mouth tender, and the crème brûlé flight is an absolute must for dessert lovers. If you dine at Westgate, Edge is the one you simply can’t skip.

Then there’s Fresco Italiano, an inviting modern Italian escape where the aroma of freshly baked bread and simmering sauces fills the air. The pasta dishes were standouts—hearty, flavorful, and made with care. The service was exceptional, the lighting soft and warm, and the setting perfect for lingering over a second glass of wine. Sometimes, luxury looks like a perfectly twirled fork and a bread basket you just can’t stop reaching for.

When night fell, we found ourselves swept into one of the most joyous live shows in town: Soul of Motown. The cabaret-style production celebrates the era that defined American soul, with a powerhouse cast channeling legends like The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and The Drifters.

It’s more than just a concert, it’s a full-bodied musical journey. The show traces Motown’s rise from its doo-wop roots in Detroit to the smooth, expansive sound that shaped Philly soul and beyond. By the time the band hit those first notes of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, the audience was up on its feet—clapping, swaying, and singing along. It’s a reminder that great music never fades—it just grooves differently with time.

Wellness Break

After nights filled with steak dinners, wine, and Motown melodies, a spa day was definitely in order and Serenity Spa & Salon offerings did not disappoint. From the moment we slipped into robes, the outside world melted away. The treatment rooms were serene, the staff warm and professional, and the massage itself deeply restorative. By the end, we felt renewed, rebalanced, and ready to take on the next round of Vegas magic.

Final Thoughts

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino isn’t just a nostalgic stop, it’s a destination that embraces its legendary past while offering every modern comfort. From its Elvis legacy and playful suites to showstopping entertainment and destination-worthy dining, it’s a full Vegas experience tucked just a few steps off the Strip.

Whether you’re here for the music, the food, or simply to live out your own celebrity fantasy (dog portraits included), Westgate proves that vintage Vegas charm and contemporary luxury make one irresistible pair.

Photos provided by Westgate Resort Las Vegas.