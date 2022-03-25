When You Celebrate Your Birthday In Your Birthday Suit

For a little #ThrowbackThursday (or #ThirstyThursday) eye-candy action, we recently came across this little nugget from last August featuring the hunky Joe Jonas celebrating his birthday in his birthday suit.

The photo was included in a collection of pics shared with the singer’s 12.8 million Instagram followers from his 32nd birthday celebrations.

In the post, Joe wrote, “Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday.” Amid the images of balloons, cocktails and other happy things was a final snap taken by Joe’s wife, actress Sophie Turner, as the couple got ready for the festivities.

Usually it’s the birthday boy to get the presents, but with nearly a million Likes, it seems Joe was giving his fans just what they wanted. Click over to the very last image in the carousel for the full image.

The only downside perhaps is the placement of Turner’s phone blocking any view below the waist of the clearly naked JJ.

After announcing a hiatus in 2013, the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 scoring their first-ever #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Sucker.” That was followed by the release of their album Happiness Begins in June 2019 which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. And that was just the start of a reboot that continues to roar.

Along the way, we noticed the former boy band had grown into quite the hotties.

Nick Jonas is the first Jo-Bro to come to mind when we think in terms of thirst trap generosity. We’re thinking the many shirtless pics featuring Nick’s popping biceps…

Kevin Jonas, being the older bro, has pretty much kept his thirsty pics to himself.

But this birthday snap made us go back in Joe’s Insta where we found, hot as he is, he has been rather stingy with the shirtless pics. Don’t get us wrong – he’s def not shy about rocking a tank top in concert putting his buff biceps on display. Here’s just a couple from live performances:

But there aren’t a lot of shirtless sightings to see on Joe’s Insta – except for maybe these few we found along the way.

You might recall JJ shared this in his Instagram Story on March 20, 2021, and folks totally took notice:

But then we had to keep scrolling all the way back to January 2017 for full-on thirst traps. Remember when Joe shot an ad campaign for GUESS jeans underwear…?

We are not mad at this. Happy Thursday!