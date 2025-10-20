Ohh, I wanna dance with somebody! (You’re singing it too, aren’t you?) Few songs have the same instant serotonin effect as Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) — the 1987 pop masterpiece that became a global anthem of joy, freedom, and the universal need to just feel the heat.

Whether it’s blasting from the car radio, echoing in karaoke bars, or being belted out in showers across the world, this song has transcended time, genre, and generation. But lately, we’ve seen a new wave of love for it — thanks to powerhouse covers from Demi Lovato and a moving virtual duet by Calum Scott. So today’s question is: who danced it better?

Whitney’s Original

Let’s start with the queen herself. Whitney Houston’s original version is nothing short of iconic. Released as the lead single from her second album, Whitney, it was crafted by songwriters George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam (the same duo behind How Will I Know). The song was designed to show off Whitney’s pop versatility — and boy, did it deliver. It topped charts in 17 countries, becoming her fourth consecutive Billboard Hot 100 number one. But beyond the stats, it’s the pure joy in her voice that makes it timeless. Whitney didn’t just sing the song — she lived it. Every beat, every note, every “feel the heat!” line radiates life.

Demi’s Newest Take

Then enters Demi Lovato — powerhouse, performer, and pop chameleon. Demi’s take on I Wanna Dance with Somebody is pure energy. With her trademark belts and bold tone, she transforms the song into a dance floor anthem for a new generation.

demi lovato saw all the singers whispering on stage and did a whitney houston cover to show them how it’s done pic.twitter.com/Rhz5QWY0yc — dam (@popvatic) October 14, 2025

Where Whitney’s voice soars with effortless grace, Demi’s version bursts with raw emotion and strength. It’s the kind of rendition that makes you grab your friends, kick off your shoes, and lose yourself under the club lights. If Whitney’s version was about joy, Demi’s is about liberation.



@billboardbrasil PODEROSA! #DemiLovato prestou uma homenagem à icônica #WhitneyHouston durante sua participação no “RokuCity”. Além de apresentar “HereAllNight”, do novo álbum, a cantora soltou a voz no clássico “IWannaDanceWithSomebody”, lançado em 1987. (Foto: Divulgação | Vídeo: @therokuchannel) ♬ som original – Billboard Brasil

Calum’s Duet

And then there’s Calum Scott — the unexpected, tender twist to this dance classic. In his posthumous duet with Whitney, Scott brings the nostalgia full circle. The music video projects Whitney’s original video on a white sheet, while Calum harmonizes softly with her timeless vocals. His signature rasp adds warmth and longing, creating a hauntingly beautiful tribute. It’s less about hitting the high notes and more about honoring the song’s emotional core — love, connection, and remembrance.

Each version offers something special. Whitney’s shines with pure magic and unmatched vocal perfection. Demi’s gives the song a new pulse, full of fire and empowerment. Calum’s reimagines it through reverence and tenderness, turning a dance anthem into a love letter to Whitney herself.

i wanna dance with somebody by whitney houston, a timeless classic.pic.twitter.com/MHkhz29mwy — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) October 12, 2025

And the Winner Is…

So maybe the real answer isn’t who did it better, but how they each made it their own. Whitney made us dance. Demi made us roar. Calum made us feel.

Now it’s your turn — if you had to hit play on just one version tonight, whose would it be? Whitney, Demi, or Calum? It might depend on your mood, your surroundings, or which boy you had in your heart at the time. Let’s hear it, because no matter who’s singing… we’re still gonna dance with somebody.