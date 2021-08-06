Who Doesn’t Want to Watch Hot Men Strip?

Fox Entertainment’s premium on demand video streaming app, Tubi, is treating viewers to the worldwide premiere of the English-language dubbed version of Men at Work: Miami, as well as the North American premiere of the original subtitled version.

Men at Work: Miami is the second highest-grossing Dutch film of 2020.

Starring Jim Bakkum, Martijn Fischer, and Juvat Westendrop, this romantic comedy follows charismatic exotic dancer Jorrit (Bakkum), whose best friend, Bas (Fischer), convinces him to open a strip club in Miami. With their friends Thijs (Westendorp) and Boris (Malik Mohammed), the men get work, but face a construction nightmare before opening the club. They soon find themselves in the grips of real-estate king Pablo, who competes with Jorrit for a common love interest. Ultimately, it is the camaraderie that made this group of friends successful in the first place, that will save their enterprise.

Written by Anne-Louise Verboon and directed by Johan Nijenhuis, Men at Work: Miami won the Golden Film award after having sold 100,000 tickets.

Tubi has over 35,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including every major studio.

Available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, and OTT devices like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV, Tubi gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is completely free.