Will Daddy Scott Get The ‘Package’ Deal Of His Dreams?

In the latest episode of the Bad Boy web series, screenwriter Scott (played by series creator Artie O’Daly) finds himself sitting in his agent’s office excited by the good news that someone wants to make his movie.

Except…it’s not the awesome prison drama he’s so proud of but another about ‘bad boy’ Jim (Drew Canan) – “a stripper criminal who’s basically a horny puppy who somehow became a human?”

Sounds like a blockbuster – ruff!

Potential producer Vanessa shows up for the meeting and while she’s interested in the script, she stresses the importance of the best possible package deal.

Cue Jim and his tear-away pants putting his “best possible package” right up front.

Much to Scott’s chagrin, part of that “package” involves casting Jim as himself in the film which results in exploring the beefy bad boy’s acting skills. Or lack thereof.

But as Scott may have to go with the flow after his former agent messages him to say a crazy man is threatening to murder Scott if he pursues getting his prison script produced.

Meanwhile, our hero’s new agent Jamila is angling for any script to get optioned as she’s got some Lexus payments that are in arrears.

Along the way horny assistant agent Roderick pops in and out to provide updates on his stalking dating plans with absent bad boy BJ.

Make sense? Nope. But that’s the fun of it all. Everyone except Scott is all into their own visceral wants and needs which pretty much says it all in this Hollywood allegory.

Hit the play button and see who you end up rooting for.

And stick around for the clever end credit graphics by Charlie Branigan which tell the tale of each character’s world view.

