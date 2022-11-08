Will Sharpe Bares It All in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 just keeps on getting better and better, as more stars bare it all for their characters.

First, it was Theo James’ nude scene that had Twitter stunned, and now Will Sharpe’s steamy shower scene had the internet thirsting for more! Here are some of their amusing reactions:

No thoughts just Will Sharpe from The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/bq3NPRoez5 — Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) November 7, 2022

Sorry Elon Musk, this is Will Sharpe’s Twitter now — NO NUT NOVEMBERT (@Absolutalbert) November 7, 2022

Me to Will Sharpe pic.twitter.com/C5FfCBmbNn — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) November 8, 2022

Would like to replace all my pillows with Will Sharpe’s chest pic.twitter.com/lklUKnvPlR — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 7, 2022

Will Sharpe in The White Lotus. pic.twitter.com/QYwjGdYoKn — Inventing Antônio (@Antnio31897855) November 7, 2022

And here’s a GIF…

Un crimen que Will Sharpe no tenga Instagram. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/MVHUK3huDz — 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐤 📰📓🖊 (@vespervievv) November 8, 2022

You’re welcome 😉

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 is set in Sicily, and the 36-year-old English actor is playing the role of Harper’s (Aubrey Plaza) husband Ethan Spiller. His character is described as “a tech-not-quite-bro who’s recently hit the big time.”

In an interview with Esquire, Sharpe explains that the series is focused more on the effects of running a tech company on Ethan and his marriage.

“It feels like there is some kind of crisis looming. There’s something going on with Ethan internally, so part of the challenge on screen was about how to manifest the internal struggles,” the actor shared.

Furthermore, he noted that Ethan is not your stereotypical Asian character.

“There is a certain way that Asian men in particular have been played on screen historically, so it’s about not playing into that. I wanted to bring some complexity and darkness to him,” Sharpe stated.

The actor further expressed,

“I have played characters who are brilliant at maths, and there is a kind of trope, so I wanted to bring some mess to Ethan.”

A new episode of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 is released every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

