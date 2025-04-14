The Capital Pride Alliance has issued a public advisory ahead of the 50th Anniversary of Pride celebrations in Washington, D.C., scheduled to take place from May 17 to June 8, 2025. The advisory follows ongoing concerns about the current federal administration’s position on gender identity and LGBTQIA+ rights.

Advertisement

As first reported by News 4, the Capital Pride Alliance emphasized the importance of understanding potential travel risks, especially for international visitors.

“We recommend that all international travelers understand the advisories that may be issued by their home country. We recommend that travelers considering entry to the United States make an informed decision based on the potential risks involved, as we, alongside advocates and partner organizations, continue to actively navigate the measures being put in place by the current federal administration,” the statement read.

🌈WorldPride 2025 kicks off next month Capital Pride Alliance says it may tell trans people internationally — “not to come” or “come at your own risk.” DC Councilmember says the District is welcoming, but the federal government is not. @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/LgK2Xz1cLg — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) April 10, 2025

This statement comes amid heightened tension over gender-related policies. The Trump administration, through various policy stances and official statements, has publicly recognized only two sexes—male and female. This move has drawn criticism from advocates who argue it undermines decades of progress in gender identity recognition and equal rights protections.

Advertisement

As the event nears, organizers are making extensive preparations to ensure public safety. The Capital Pride Alliance has confirmed that security measures will include fencing, security checks, the presence of police officers, and web surveillance to monitor online threats. The group acknowledged a rise in retroactive fear among LGBTQIA+ individuals who worry about being targeted or harassed under current federal guidelines.

Despite federal-level policies, local leadership in Washington, D.C. continues to affirm its commitment to inclusivity. The Capital Pride Alliance noted,

“Local officials and law enforcement agencies around the region [D.C.] are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone is welcomed and able to participate fully in this important moment for our global community.”

I am beyond excited to perform at the World Pride Music Festival in our nation’s capital! 🌈✨ Pride began as a protest—a fight for love, equality, and visibility. I know how important it is to create a world where everyone feels safe, seen, and celebrated for exactly who they… pic.twitter.com/kXlfXPrefh — jlo (@JLo) February 18, 2025

Advertisement

While political divisions remain, the 50th Anniversary Pride event will proceed as planned in D.C., with both organizers and community members dedicated to celebrating progress, recognizing ongoing challenges, and ensuring a safe environment for all.

To learn more about how you can be a part of the celebration, visit the official Capital Pride website https://www.capitalpride.org. Stay safe, stay informed, and stand proud.

Reference: NBC News Washington