Yawnyblew & amir. Talk New Imaginative Project ‘DREAMBIIG STRIPPED’

Yawnyblew and Tarik “amir” Carroll, two multidisciplinary creatives and activists that share a mutual love for music and a passion for representation, recently reunited for their latest project, DREAMBIIG STRIPPED, which features reinterpretations of their singles “Curious” and “Can’t Compete.”

Inspired by the intimate styles of NPR’s Tiny Desk and BBC Radio 1 sessions, DREAMBIIG STRIPPED showcases the duo’s dynamic chemistry and humor, and was released in tandem with vibrant performance videos shot at Nula Studios in Brooklyn. This imaginative project comes on the heels of two years of exciting releases from Yawnyblew and amir., including the release of their full-length debut joint album last October.

The pair, whose collaborations began in 2021 at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, initially met online and immediately developed a collaborative partnership. DREAMBIIG STRIPPED reflects their experience as queer, plus-sized men of color who rarely saw themselves represented in the media growing up, and their music, which is deeply influenced by early 90s hip-hop and 2000s pop, serves as a love letter to their younger selves and anthems encouraging marginalized voices.

DREAMBIIG STRIPPED was released in June, and according to both Yawnyblew and amir, having this project come out during Pride Month, Black Music Month, and Juneteenth is a powerful statement that not only highlights the importance of representation, but celebrates the rich diversity within the music industry. As staunch advocates, Yawnyblew has worked with several organizations and nonprofits such as Backline Cares, GLAAD, and 100 Percenters, while amir. has spent years leading the charge in fat liberation as a visionary creative director and photographer behind The Everyman Project.

Instinct had the opportunity to connect with the artists and talk more about DREAMBIIG STRIPPED, as well as additional upcoming projects, their growth and evolution as musicians, and their goal to always showcase Black culture, queer voices, and plus-sized bodies.

Check out the full video interview below.

