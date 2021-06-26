Yubo: Most Inclusive Social Media App Adds 35 Genders and 50 Pronouns

Launched in 2015, Yubo is the leading platform for GenZ to socialize online, reaching over 50 million users across 40 countries. By taking the best of offline interactions and powering them through online possibilities, Yubo is a space where young people can hang out, and find out about the world and themselves. To see how they feel their offering is one that really excels at building real bonds, watch their pretty cool and informative video here. It is socially inspiring and enabling a new generation by creating a new social space for youth-centered around real-time, one-to-few conversations.

Yubo announced it has added 35 additional gender identities and 50 pronouns to its platform. The update strengthens Yubo’s support towards its young users and positions the platform as the first to offer pronouns and genders in multiple languages, including 11 others in addition to English.

“Since I joined in 2019, Yubo has had a special place in my life. It’s where I can be myself, be true about my interests, and share my hopes and dreams with other people in my community. Through Yubo, I’ve met new friends from around the world, and connected further with other members of the LGBTQ+ community on the app. Adding more pronouns allows people to be more themselves, and allows them to identify themselves by their desired pronouns. Yubo is consistently building an even more inclusive platform to connect, inspire, and share your life with others, and listens to what their LGBTQ+ users want to see within their app.” — Alex, 18 (he/him/his)

Yubo is committed to being a platform where Gen Z can express themselves, without fear of judgment, especially for the LGBTQIA+ community, which has always been an active and important user base for the platform. Since April 2020, 2.8 million Yubo users feature the Pride Flag in their bio, with more than 4,000 LGBTQIA+ centric live streams taking place each day, adding up to an average of 1.45 million live streams per year internationally, discussing gender identity, sexuality, LGBTQIA+ politics, debates, and more.

“It’s a great initiative that Yubo has had. These lives allow young people from the LGBTQIA+ community to exchange on many different themes. Adolescence is a time when we are searching for ourselves, and thanks to Yubo and the LGBTQIA+ community present on the app, I was able to put my questions into words. Now I know that I am non-binary and I am looking forward to the gender fluidity live show!” — Ash, 18, French user.

Throughout Pride Month, Yubo will feature several international in-app conversations and panels discussing key issues and topics that are top of mind for LGBTQIA+ youth. Yubo worked together with its users – in the U.S., France, United Kingdom, and Australia – who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community to pick the topics they felt were the most pressing between each other and allies. (I LOVED the “drag queen ball,” Lemon was my pick to win Canada’s Drag Race!!!)

Yubo_PrideProgram_US

In conjunction with LGBTQIA+ focused NGO, Mermaids, who seek to educate and inform wider society on gender identity by helping professionals accommodate and reassure gender-diverse young people, the below genders have been added to the platform, as of today. In alphabetical order:

*Agender *Androgyne *Androgynous *Bigender *Female to Male *FTM *Gender Fluid *Gender Neutral *Gender Nonconforming *Gender Questioning *Gender Variant *Genderqueer *Intersex *Intersex Man *Intersex Person *Intersex Woman *Male to Female *MTF *Neutrois *Non-binary *Pangender *Polygender *Trans *Trans Man *Trans Person *Trans Woman *Transfeminine *Transgender *Transgender Female *Transgender Male *Transgender Man *Transgender Person *Transgender Woman *Transmasculine *Two-Spirit

We are all in this together, no matter where we live. For Pride Month, Yubo interviewed members of our community and asked them what it is like to be part of the LGBTQ+ community in their country. For all of them, it is important to have an online space where they can meet others, share their experiences, and simply connect with people who are going through the same thing.

That’s the best you can be. pic.twitter.com/JaIEet5Fas — Yubo: Make Friends & Go Live (@yubo_app) June 14, 2021

Sacha Lazimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Yubo, reiterates the importance of inclusivity on Yubo,

“Since the onset of Yubo, we’ve believed in being a platform where there is a space for everyone. It’s important that younger generations feel seen, accepted, and have methods of expressing themselves, especially in online and digital environments. This is an important step in ensuring that our entire community feel accepted and included when making new friends on the app, providing our LGBTQIA+ users with a variety of genders, so they are able to represent themselves authentically.”

Matt Moore, Corporate Fundraising Manager at LGBTQIA+ focused NGO, Mermaids, also spoke of the need for young people to feel seen,

“It’s extremely important that organisations like Yubo are taking these steps to make their platforms a more inclusive place for gender-diverse young people. We are glad to see that Yubo is constantly working to make the app a space where Gen Z members of the LGBTQIA+ community can express themselves, without fear of judgement.”

To make sure users are able to identify exactly the way they want to Yubo has added the following 50 pronouns, in alphabetical order,

*co / cos *de / dem *e / ey / em / ei *él / lo *ele / dele *ela / dela *ella / la *elle / elle *elle / le *elu / delu *er / ihn *fae / faer *han / ham *hän / hän *han / honom *he / him / his *hen / hen *hij / hem *hin / hin *hon / henne *hun / hende *hun / henne *il / lui *iel / ellui *ile / dile *lei * ləi *loro *lui *oni / ich *mer / mers *ne / nir / nirs *nee / ner / ners *ona / jej *on / jego *ono / jego *ono / ich *onx / jex *per / pers *she / her / hers *sie / sie *sier / sies *they / them / theirs *thon / thons *ve / ver / vis *vi / vir *xe / xem / xyr *xier / xies *ze / zie / zir / hir * zij / haar

What are your pronouns? Answering that question’s now easier than ever ☺️ pic.twitter.com/RYPxCeM1Ll — Yubo: Make Friends & Go Live (@yubo_app) June 9, 2021

“I’ve made so many amazing friends who also identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community through Yubo. I absolutely love how open and supportive we are towards one another, and I’m very thankful to have genuine friends to bond over our unique experiences with at the touch of an app.” — Asher, Australian Yubo User.

What are you waiting for? To join the worldwide Yubo community, go to yubo.live

Sources: Yubo, Mermaids