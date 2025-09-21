Zac Efron Goes Blond + True Blue + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Gustavo, who stayed true blue.
No one was mad at Zac Efron going blond on a boat:
Sterling Walker sent regards from Berlin:
Michael Hamm served up Superboy vibes:
Ignacio snapped pics of the ‘animalitos:’
Seth Falk showed off his kitty:
Roberto Portales proves the adage “men DO make passes at men who wear glasses:”
Mehmet brought the furry goodness:
‘Kyle XY’ star Matt Dallas got his chores done:
Author Rob Goddard celebrated 36 trips around the sun:
Elliott Norris was all shiny in California:
Henry Cavill nursed an injury with his bestie:
Joel Wieneke knows which days count:
Derrick Henry was back at it:
Bruce the doberman can really serve up a selfie (click to play):