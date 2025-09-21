Zac Efron Goes Blond + True Blue + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Gustavo, who stayed true blue.

No one was mad at Zac Efron going blond on a boat:

Sterling Walker sent regards from Berlin:

Michael Hamm served up Superboy vibes:

Ignacio snapped pics of the ‘animalitos:’

Seth Falk showed off his kitty:

Roberto Portales proves the adage “men DO make passes at men who wear glasses:”

Mehmet brought the furry goodness:

‘Kyle XY’ star Matt Dallas got his chores done:

Author Rob Goddard celebrated 36 trips around the sun:

Elliott Norris was all shiny in California:

Henry Cavill nursed an injury with his bestie:

Joel Wieneke knows which days count:

Derrick Henry was back at it:

Bruce the doberman can really serve up a selfie (click to play):