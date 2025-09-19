The Mediterranean just got a whole lot steamier, and no, it’s not global warming—it’s Zac Efron’s platinum blonde era. Yes, that Zac Efron, the one who made you believe in love songs and locker-room choreography, is glowing (literally) as he frolicked on a yacht in Italy with a crew of equally jaw-dropping friends.

The lineup? A newly single Nina Dobrev—fresh off her breakup with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White—Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, Chace Crawford, and model Kelsey Merritt. Basically, a roll call of genetically blessed people who look like they were handpicked to star in a modern-day La Dolce Vita.

And star they did. The group snorkeled, swam, and smiled like it was their full-time job. Between jumping off yachts and soaking up the Italian sun, they served us content hotter than a July Aperol spritz.

According to TMZ, the reason behind this glamorous getaway is Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s upcoming wedding—but let’s be honest, the real headline is the abs.

Now, before you start planning elaborate fan-fiction scenarios in your head, here’s the status report: Miles Teller? Taken. Chace Crawford? Also taken. Zac Efron? Single. Yes, you read that right—single, shirtless, and platinum. Nina Dobrev is also newly single, and while she and Efron were spotted looking cozy, sources say it’s just a friendly hangout. Still, the chemistry between a platinum-blonde Zac and a sun-kissed Nina is enough to fuel a thousand gossip columns.

There’s something deliciously nostalgic about seeing our favorite 2010s heartthrobs level up into their thicker, hunkier, somehow-even-hotter adult forms. Remember when Zac was the boyish jock in High School Musical and Chace was the brooding Upper East Side dreamboat on Gossip Girl? Now they’re yacht-hopping men with jawlines sharp enough to slice mozzarella. Time may have passed, but the fantasy? Still intact.

And while this little Italian adventure had us glued to our screens, Efron’s got even more to serve. The actor is gearing up to star in Judgement Day, an action-comedy with a stacked cast that includes Will Ferrell, Regina Hall, Billy Eichner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael Peña, and Bobby Cannavale. Translation: Zac isn’t just tanning and snorkeling—he’s still giving us the Hollywood goods.

Until then, we’ll happily take these yacht pics as an appetizer. Platinum Zac, shirtless Miles, vacation-mode Chace—this is the Roman Empire gays can’t stop thinking about. And frankly, why should we?