3 New Queer Films You Need On Your Radar Right Now

Queer cinema is having one of its most exciting eras in years. Gone are the days when LGBTQ+ stories were forced into one-note tragedy or sanitized romance. The newest wave of queer films feels bolder, stranger, sexier, and emotionally messier in the best possible way.

And honestly? That’s exactly what makes them so compelling.

Three upcoming queer films — Black Church Bay, A Few Feet Away, and The Last First Time — are already building serious buzz through film festivals, rave reviews, and intriguing premises that explore identity, intimacy, secrecy, and desire from wildly different perspectives.

From the eerie coastline of Wales to underground sex clubs and emotionally charged first loves in Mexico, these films are proving queer storytelling continues to evolve far beyond familiar tropes.

Black Church Bay Is Bringing Queer Mystery to the Welsh Coast

One of the most intriguing titles headed to Cannes this year is Black Church Bay from writer-director Rhys Marc Jones.

The film stars Joe Locke alongside Tom Cullen and already sounds like the kind of slow-burning queer mystery that festival audiences obsess over.

Set in a remote Welsh coastal village, the story follows the fallout after the disappearance of an openly gay sixth-form student. According to the official synopsis, the incident “disrupts the delicate balance of local life for one deputy head teacher, exposing long-buried secrets and threatening to tear the community apart.”

That premise alone feels loaded with tension: isolation, repression, hidden truths, and a community forced to confront what it would rather keep buried.

The film was also selected as one of the eight titles featured in the prestigious Great 8 showcase at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival — a major co-sign for emerging filmmakers. The annual initiative from the British Film Institute and the British Council highlights standout new UK features from first-time and early-career directors.

And let’s be real: queer audiences are absolutely going to show up for Joe Locke in a darker, more haunting role. After becoming beloved through Heartstopper, seeing him step into a mystery drama with psychological tension already feels like a major evolution.

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A Few Feet Away Explores Queer Desire in the Digital Age

If Black Church Bay sounds emotionally chilling, A Few Feet Away is diving headfirst into something more intimate, vulnerable, and sexually charged.

Directed by Tadeo Pasteño Caro, the Spanish-language queer film follows Santiago, a 20-year-old data centre worker played by Max Suen, as he navigates identity, desire, and adulthood through hook-up apps and visits to sex clubs.

Already, the film feels refreshingly honest about the strange emotional landscape many queer people experience in their early twenties — where loneliness, curiosity, confidence, fear, validation, and lust all blur together.

In an interview with Attitude, the director explained the deeply personal roots behind the project.

“A Few Feet Away stems from the experiences my friends and I had in our early twenties, exploring sex and intimacy through the anonymity of the internet. It captures a time when we were stepping into the adult world for the first time, with nothing but our phones and desires to guide us.”

That line alone perfectly captures a very modern queer experience. For many LGBTQ+ people, especially those raised in isolation or conservative spaces, the internet becomes both a lifeline and a labyrinth.

The film premiered at the BFI Flare LGBTQIA+ Film Festival in March 2025, where queer festival audiences immediately took notice.

Even better, audiences won’t have to wait long to see it. A Few Feet Away is set to arrive on streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play/YouTube, Tubi, Pluto, and other VOD services later this month.

The Last First Time Is a Tender and Sexy Coming-of-Age Story

Then there’s The Last First Time, which might end up emotionally devastating audiences in the most beautiful way possible.

Directed by Rafael Ruiz Espejo, the film follows Eduardo, an 18-year-old from a small village in Jalisco who travels to Guadalajara and begins experiencing first love, sex, and freedom away from the watchful eyes of his parents.

There’s something timeless about queer coming-of-age stories set against the backdrop of a larger city. The overwhelming freedom. The danger. The loneliness. The thrill of reinvention.

Eduardo’s journey seems poised to explore all of that.

The cast includes Alejandro Quintana, Carlos E. López Cervantes, and Pabel Castañeda.

Critics are already responding strongly to the film’s sensual atmosphere and emotional restraint. Josh at the Movies described it as:

“Erotically charged and rippling with unspoken subtext, The Last First Time is one of the year’s best queer festival surprises.”

Honestly, that description alone is enough to sell the movie.

After screening at the San Francisco International Film Festival, the film is now set for its cinema premiere on May 28.

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Queer Cinema Keeps Getting More Interesting

What makes these three films feel exciting isn’t just their queer representation. It’s how different they all are from each other.

One is a tense mystery set in an isolated village. Another examines app culture, anonymous intimacy, and queer exploration in the digital era. The third captures the aching vulnerability of first love and sexual awakening.

That range matters.

Queer audiences deserve stories that are thrilling, erotic, unsettling, romantic, heartbreaking, complicated, and sometimes deeply uncomfortable. Real queer life rarely fits into a single genre, and thankfully, modern queer cinema no longer wants to.

If these films are any indication, the next era of LGBTQ+ storytelling is only getting richer, riskier, and far more emotionally honest.