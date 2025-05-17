35 Arrested in Worst Wave of Anti-Gay Violence in Years

For queer people, dating has always required a little extra courage. Even in 2025, decades into the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights, meeting someone new can still mean taking a calculated risk. And lately, in the Australian state of Victoria, that risk has taken a dark and violent turn.

Victoria Police have arrested 35 people — mostly teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 20 — in connection with a disturbing wave of assaults and robberies targeting men on gay dating apps. The attacks, allegedly coordinated using fake profiles, weren’t just crimes of opportunity. They were deliberate, brutal, and laced with homophobic abuse. In some cases, the violence was filmed and uploaded online — a digital trophy of hate.

“These incidents have occurred in various suburbs across Melbourne including Manningham, Casey, Hume, Moorabbin and Knox,” Victoria Police said in a statement. “Some of the incidents were filmed and uploaded to social media.”

Let that sink in. These weren’t just muggings gone wrong — they were baited traps set with the specific intent of humiliating, hurting, and dehumanizing gay men. This isn’t a crime of desperation. It’s a crime of ideology.

The arrests span a chilling range: a 16-year-old boy charged with possessing a prohibited weapon; a group of 17-year-olds accused of false imprisonment and violent disorder; and, almost unbelievably, children as young as 13 allegedly involved in armed robbery and kidnapping.

Acting Superintendent Carolyn Deer didn’t mince words.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of concerning behaviour in our society. It will not be tolerated. Everyone has a right to go about their lives, meet new people and start a relationship in safety.”

This message matters. For generations, LGBTQIA+ communities have lived under the shadow of threat — not just from strangers, but from systems that were all too happy to look the other way. The fact that Victoria Police are taking this seriously isn’t just welcome; it’s essential.

But still — it stings.

“I’m heartbroken and angry to learn that another 22 men have been arrested in connection with targeted homophobic violence facilitated through a dating app,” said Joe Ball, Victoria’s LGBTIQA+ Commissioner. “That brings the total to 35 arrests by Victoria Police in eight months.”

“These attacks are deliberate, organised, and hateful.”

Ball, a longtime advocate and visible force in the community, isn’t just speaking for himself. He’s speaking for the thousands of queer people who know what it feels like to scan a public space for danger, or send their location to a friend before a first date — just in case.

“To our communities: I see you, and I know how distressing this is. Many of us remember the days when violence against gay men was normalised, overlooked – even expected. We will not go back.”

That collective memory is sharp. For older members of the community, the headlines this week echo a darker time — the infamous gay bashings of the 1980s and ‘90s, when police were more likely to harass than help, and victims were too often blamed for “putting themselves in danger.”

But this isn’t that time. At least, it shouldn’t be.

Ball is working with the Minister for Equality, Vicki Ward, and the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission to develop a new community reporting tool. It’s a step toward ensuring victims have a way to speak out — and be heard — outside of just dating apps.

“As I have done since taking on my role seven months ago, I will continue to work with Victoria Police and those working in the prevention and gender-based violence sectors on addressing prejudice motivated crimes,” he said. “Your safety matters. We will keep fighting for a Victoria where all of us can live free from hate.”

And let’s be clear: gay people are not afraid of dating apps. We’ve mastered them. Grindr, Scruff, Tinder, HER — we’ve turned these spaces into digital sanctuaries, battlegrounds, therapy offices, and yes, sometimes one-night stands. We’ve always known how to find each other. What we won’t accept is having our desire weaponized against us.

So if you’re reading this and you’re angry — good. Be angry. But also: be vigilant, be loving, be loud. Queer resilience isn’t a myth. It’s muscle memory.

And if you have information or have experienced something similar, Victoria Police want to hear from you. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Because yes, love is love. But safety? That’s a RIGHT.

Source: Star Observer