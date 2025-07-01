4 the Love of Tony Ardolino is a Spin-Off I’d Watch!

Who is Tony Ardolino? This was the question I asked myself when one of his YouTube videos came across my suggested feed. I originally thought he was just a vlogger, which is totally fine, but I soon found out there was more to him than meets the eye. It appears Mr. Ardolino has accomplished a lot and won’t rest until he holds every aspect of entertainment in the palms of his hands.

Of all things, I discovered Tony Ardolino when the trailer for Wicked: For Good dropped a few weeks ago. Despite the critical and social success, I’m not big into Wicked or musicals in general. I’m not really sure how/why the video of Tony reacting to the trailer a few weeks ago made it to my desk, but he’s a hot fellow New Jersian and so I can’t complain about how that made its way to this.

I asked myself, “who is this man with the big arms and big pecs, and will my readers at Instinct Magazine be interested in him too?” Well, it turns out Tony Ardolino already has a large fandom within the gay community as he’s a former Mr. Gay World International runner up, Mr. Gay World USA winner and just finished up his tenure as Mr. Gay New Jersey 2024. Because there’s nothing sexier than male pageantry.

Ardolino’s second claim to fame comes from his participation in reality TV. His first adventure was in an episode of Tattoo Nightmares in 2013. However, his bigger, co-starring appearance came in the debut season of OUTtv’s dating show For the Love of Dilfs, which is hosted by Stormy Daniels. While I’ve only heard of this series, knowing that Tony was a big part of the mayhem gives me an excuse to go back and watch the whole thing.

To his credit, the pageant winner Tony Ardolino – who also goes by Tony Cannoli – is an actor destined for the stage and screen. His theatrical resume includes Grease, Happy Days and Paw Patrol Live. While his film/scripted television resume isn’t as prolific as the other, he did appear in a horror film, a few indie flicks and an episode of American Horror Story. Now that his commitment to Mr. Gay New Jersey is over, maybe he can get back to working on TV.

What else, what else… Tony Ardolino published a children’s book, Gill the Merboy, in 2022 and currently owns and operates his own event planning service called Movie Magic Productions. Of course, he also works as a social media influencer and YouTuber. You know us New Jersians. We like to cast a wide net and see what we can catch. In this case, though, it seems like Ardolino has caught a lot of fun!

What’s next for Tony Ardolino after Mr. Gay New Jersey?

I think it might be time to hang up the pageantry days, unless the Mr. Gay brand has more competitions I don’t know about. I mean, realistically, he could compete in other corporations or even international ones if they allow it. However, I think I’d much rather see him in other areas at this point. Including, ya know, a sexy calendar of his very own for 2026. Not that I’d buy one or anything…

And, again, I’d much rather see him back in reality TV like MTV’s Ex on the Beach or in something scripted – preferably on Netflix, because that’s what I watch the most.

Are you a fan of Tony Ardolino? Comment and let me know!