At 47, Bravo’s Fredrik Eklund Shares His Rocking Body

Fredrik Eklund proved that age (47 for him) ain’t nothing but a number last week when he shared a few shirtless photos to his Instagram stories. The photos contained examples that hard work truly does pay off as he put his rockin’ bod on full display.

Pop culture fans know Fredrik Eklund for starring in the Bravo reality television series Million Dollar Listings New York and Million Dollar Listings LA. He was featured throughout the entire series’ decade long trajectory which saw 1.6 Million live viewers at the peak of its popularity.

Advertisement

He also appeared in another Bravo series – The Real Housewives of NYC.

Now, let’s not pretend that reality television is all Fredrik Eklund is known for. He’s actually one of the most lucrative, well respected real estate brokers in the world. His estimated real estate closing sales top $5 Billion according to Wiki.

In 2015, he released his memoir The Sell: The Secrets of Selling Anything to Anyone, which topped the New York Times Best Sellers List. Completely unsurprised about that!

Advertisement

Related Post: Bravo Star Fredrik Eklund and Husband Welcome Twins

To his credit, Fredrik is also an occasional actor and guest star on live shows. With a face card and body like THIS, I think he should get into acting more.

Major thanks to Bravo TV for capturing his latest thirst traps and sharing them in a recent article.

I love a man with a tan, and Fredrik certainly has that and much, much more.

Advertisement

What about Fredrik Eklund’s personal life?

Eklund married his husband, Derek, in 2013. The out couple has welcomed two children via surrogacy and share one from a previous marriage. Even with being a great business success from Sweden to New York to LA to Miami, it seems his family is perhaps his biggest joy and accomplishment.

Perhaps he can share more of his personal life and his adventures with his family in a future reality TV show? How does he manage millions of listings with the joy of parenthood? Until then, though, I’ll be waiting for more thirst traps.

Sources: Bravo TV, Wiki, Instagram