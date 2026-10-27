5 Cops Out, One Suspended: Inside the Explosive Racist Text Scandal

A group chat involving cops allegedly filled with racist messages has put a North Carolina police department under scrutiny, and the fallout is far from over.

It’s 2026, and we’re still talking about racism in the very institutions people turn to for protection. This time, the controversy involves cops in Charlotte, North Carolina, whose alleged private messages have sparked a major internal investigation.

Five of the six Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) cops facing disciplinary action over the messages have resigned. The sixth remains suspended while the process continues. A former officer connected to the chat had also left the department earlier amid a separate investigation.

So, what was allegedly in these messages? According to local news outlet WBTV, the group chat reportedly contained racial slurs and conversations about pulling over Black drivers. Some messages allegedly discussed using force against Black residents. The messages came to light during a separate investigation into the alleged misuse of police surveillance technology.

Let that sink in for a moment. The people entrusted with enforcing the law are now under scrutiny over messages that reportedly demeaned the very communities they serve.

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The Police Chief Wants Accountability

Police Chief Estella Patterson has said the allegations are “deeply troubling.” In response, the department reviewed the cops’ body-camera footage, traffic stops, arrest records and complaints to look for signs of possible misconduct.

Officials said those reviews had not uncovered evidence that the officers violated residents’ civil rights. However, Patterson requested help from federal authorities to examine whether civil rights violations may have occurred. The department is also pursuing the revocation of the cops’ state law enforcement certifications, which could prevent them from serving as police officers in North Carolina.

🚨 SIX NORTH CAROLINA COPS Face Firing Over Racist Group Texts Including A Competition To See Who Could Pull Over The MOST BLACK DRIVERS. 📍 Charlotte, North Carolina Six Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers are facing possible termination after investigators uncovered a group chat containing racist messages. The officers allegedly used racial slurs, discussed violence against Black residents, and competed over who could stop the most Black motorists. The messages reportedly included repeated use of the N-word and a reference comparing the conversation to a “Klan rally.” The texts surfaced during a separate state investigation involving a former CMPD officer accused of misusing police surveillance technology. The identities of the six officers have not been publicly disclosed, even as questions grow about the traffic stops, arrests, and criminal cases they handled. If Officers Were Competing To Target Black Drivers, How Many People Were Stopped Or Arrested Because Of Their Race Rather Than Their Actions? Sources: WBTV, WSOC-TV, WCNC — i SeeRacists 🐐 | Breaking News (@SeeRacists) October 14, 2026

Trust Isn’t Rebuilt With Resignations Alone

The scandal has understandably raised concerns about whether people can trust officers to treat everyone fairly, regardless of race.

Resigning from a department does not, by itself, settle the allegations or answer every question about what happened. The investigation and disciplinary process still matter, especially when the public deserves to know whether misconduct affected how people were treated.

The bigger issue is that trust takes time to build, but allegations like these can put it at risk in an instant. Communities deserve law enforcement that protects them without prejudice, and accountability must mean more than simply walking away from a job.