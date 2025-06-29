As Pride Month comes to a close, rainbows may come down and parades may quiet, but the spirit of equality, love, and justice continues to burn bright. And in the United States, no moment shines brighter in the history of LGBTQ+ rights than the Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges—a decision that changed the course of history, all beginning with a love story between two men from Ohio.

Jim Obergefell and John Arthur had spent 21 loving years together. But when John was diagnosed with ALS, a devastating neurodegenerative disease, they decided to legally marry in Maryland—one of the few states at the time that recognized same-sex marriage. With help from family and friends who raised $10,000 for a medically equipped flight, the couple married aboard a plane on the tarmac in Baltimore in 2013. It was a wedding born out of deep love and urgency.

But back in their home state of Ohio, their marriage meant nothing in the eyes of the law. When John passed away later that year, the state refused to acknowledge Jim as John’s surviving spouse, which became the catalyst for a movement.

Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage nationwide, looks back on its impact 10 years later. pic.twitter.com/jT34s9GpMk — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 9, 2025

“All we wanted to do was spend John’s remaining days as husband and husband,” Jim told NPR. But a Cincinnati civil rights attorney changed everything. In that meeting, he showed them what John’s final record would look like—one that erased the truth of their relationship. Jim couldn’t let that happen. He chose to fight not just for his marriage, but for the marriages of millions.

Photo Credit: @EqualityCaucus

The Supreme Court ruled in a narrow but powerful 5–4 decision that the Constitution guarantees the right to marry to same-sex couples across the United States. The ruling required all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories to perform and recognize same-sex marriages. It was a victory for dignity, equality, and love.

Since then, the ripple effects have been profound. According to the Williams Institute, as of June 2025, there are over 820,000 married same-sex couples who now live in the U.S.—more than double the number before the Obergefell decision.

Today, Jim Obergefell remains an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, reminding us that love is always worth fighting for. He turned heartbreak into hope, and his story continues to inspire generations.

As Pride Month ends, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and keep pushing for a future where every love is equal, every voice is heard, and no couple ever has to question whether their marriage is valid.

Because love—true, honest, stubborn love—always wins.

