Love at first sight? Not exactly. But sparks fly in the first trailer for A Night Like This, a brand-new gay romance starring Alexander Lincoln and Jack Brett Anderson. First reported by Gay Times, the film promises a moody, magnetic story that unfolds over one unforgettable night in London.

The premise is deliciously simple but loaded with tension. Jack Brett Anderson plays Lukas, a quiet, struggling actor who can’t quite find his place in the world. Enter Alexander Lincoln as Oliver, a bold but troubled club owner whose business is circling the drain. After what’s described as a “decidedly un-cute meet-cute,” the two men spend the next ten hours together, roaming through the city, peeling back their layers, and maybe—just maybe—discovering a little hope in the process.

Source: Monteverde Pictures | Randan

The film’s synopsis has been compared to a queer Before Sunrise, and it’s easy to see why. Directed by Liam Calvert in his feature debut and penned by Diego Scerrati (his first script to make it to the big screen), A Night Like This is an exploration of connection, lust, and the kind of conversations you can only have at 3 a.m. when the world feels both empty, quiet (and noisy), and endless. Producers Reece Cargan and James Heath of Randan round out the team bringing this indie romance to life.

Alongside Lincoln and Anderson, the film features David Bradley, Jimmy Ericson, and Beth Rylance, adding texture to a story that thrives on intimacy and nuance.

The film made waves at the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, where reactions were mixed but leaned positive—especially when it came to the performances. One festival goer shared:

“I originally booked tickets because of Alexander Lincoln’s excellent performance in the 2022 movie ‘In From the Side’ …Go and see this impressive little film for great acting, and great scenes around London.”

Critic Scott McCutcheon also praised the leads:

“As the boisterous Oliver, Alexander Lincoln conveys his character’s bravado with gusto, while Jack Brett Anderson captures Lukas’ angst with economic precision.”

Lincoln himself highlighted what makes the movie different from typical queer storytelling:

“What’s nice and different about this film is that it doesn’t fit into that queer sphere, in a sense that it’s not all about that. It’s about connections and lust.”

Anderson, meanwhile, sees it as a story about risk-taking and vulnerability:

“Take a risk! Have those conversations—especially if you’re feeling like there’s no hope. Don’t be afraid to say yes, even if you’re the most uncomfortable you’ve ever been. You can learn a lot from strangers. When it seems like it’s the end, it’s not.”

With the chemistry between Lincoln and Anderson already buzzing in the trailer, A Night Like This feels less like a glossy rom-com and more like a raw, lived-in experience—an ode to late-night wanderings, unexpected connections, and the courage to be seen.

So mark your calendars: A Night Like This officially hits screens on September 26. Whether you’re there for the romance, the acting, or just a glimpse of London bathed in neon and moonlight, this is one night worth staying out for.

You can watch the trailer HERE.

REFERENCES: Gay Times, CINEMABANG, Loud and Clear Reviews