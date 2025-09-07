Queer romance lovers, clear your calendars—because Zac Hammett’s highly-addicting campus love story See You at the Finish Line is making the leap from page to screen.

As first reported by Deadline, Noho Film & Television has officially acquired the rights in what’s being described as a “six-figure pre-empt,” and honestly, we’re already reaching for our crew paddles.

The book has been a word-of-mouth favorite among readers who crave a mix of academic drama, athletic rivalry, and, of course, that sweet slow-burn tension between two beautiful men who claim to hate each other… until they don’t.

So what’s the setup? Buckle in, because it’s delicious.

George and Lucas, two Cambridge University rowers, cannot stand one another. George is the charming American import—a womanizer with more muscles than study skills, parachuted into Cambridge thanks to his sporting prowess despite his shaky grades. Meanwhile, Lucas is the exact opposite: hardworking, disciplined, and quietly longing for a boyfriend (but settling for crushing on his squad mate Amir).

The twist? George suddenly has to actually pass his exams, which means he needs Lucas’ brain. Lucas, in turn, bargains for George’s help in winning over Amir. What begins as a reluctant study-and-seduction (wink, wink) partnership quickly spirals into something much juicier: late nights, high-stakes competitions against Oxford, squad rivalries, and the dawning realization that what George and Lucas really want isn’t victory—or Amir—but each other.

It’s got all the makings of a queer romance classic: the academic pressure cooker, the centuries-old rowing feud, the thrill of competition, and the agony of falling for the last person you expected. Think Red, White & Royal Blue but with Lycra (you know, skin-tight Spandex), oars, and more academic sabotage.

Noho Film & Television is no stranger to buzzy projects. Led by Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell—the company has a knack for mixing comedy and drama with heart. Their recent credits include The Windsors. With See You at the Finish Line, they’re now turning their eyes toward queer romance—and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

“From the moment we picked up Zac’s perfectly crafted novel, we realised it was something special,” said Wulff-Cochrane and Campbell. “A love story between two outsiders in a high-stakes world, Zac’s story gives us the agony of love, the cliff-edge of failure, as well as stunning locations, and men in Lycra.”

Honestly? Say less.

The adaptation is still in its early stages, with a creative team soon to be assembled, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on who should play George and Lucas. The only certainty is that whoever slips into those rowing shorts will immediately make Instagram, TikTok, and gay Twitter (now X) implode.

Until then, there’s time to catch up on the novel if you haven’t already. Because whether you’re in it for the romance, the rivalry, or just the fantasy of two gorgeous men realizing they’d rather kiss than kill each other, See You at the Finish Line promises to be the next queer story we’ll all be obsessing over.

Don’t you just miss watching classic romcoms? Oh, and if you have read the book, who’s your dream George and Lucas?

