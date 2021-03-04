A Privately Gay-Owned Michigan Camp Bans Trans Men

Gay Owned Camp Boomerang RV Park Bans Trans Men From Using Their Campground

Spring and summer are right around the corner and many are ramping up to get away from their bedrooms and venture to one arguably one of the safest outdoor activities amid the pandemic: Camping. First timers are currently searching how to place reservations and what supplies to get while veterans are well equipped and making plenty of plans. Camping or its sister-Glamping (in an RV) is an experience everyone needs to try just once – heck even Sex and the City’s vivacious Samantha Jones took a journey in the wilderness once! Gay camping trips are all over social media – a quick browse will lead you to one. Of course, some may choose to be surrounded by gay-family compared to strangers with children and the like. However, one gay-owned campground is getting some heat for having strict rules on their attendees.

According to Pride Source, the owners of Male-Only Camp Boomerang RV Park and Campground in Orleans, Michigan is getting heat after one of their owners, Bryan Quinn, stated that he will not be allowing transgender men at his campground. Quinn posted within camp’s Facebook page that the land is strictly for biological men. He boldly admitted his decision would cause controversy, but let loose:

“Camp Boomerang is a private, membership-only RV park/campground that allows only ‘guys. A ‘guy,’ in terms of this discussion, is defined as a person with a penis, [who] presents himself as male and has a state-issued ID that says ‘male.’ We understand this statement, unfortunately, may not make everyone happy, but feel it needs to be clarified. It is our hope that everyone who visits Camp Boomerang enjoys a comfortable, safe, non-confrontational environment going forward. Being a ‘private membership only’ entity allows us the ability to build a like-minded atmosphere. We don’t mean for this to come off as a ‘like it or leave it’ attitude, but we feel it’s necessary for everyone to know exactly what our vision is for Camp Boomerang. Let’s be real here. If we let women that act like men in, and they go naked at the pool, that’s when it’s obvious that there’s no penis. Sorry to put it bluntly. But if you don’t like the rules, quietly leave.”

Some have openly stated Quinn is delivering hate speech and won’t attend. Boomerang would be Michigan’s fourth LGBTQ campground, along with a Women-Only resort, The Windover (who have not given word if transgender women are welcome).

Quinn’s rule, as owner, is something he appears to be sticking to and it’s his place, his say. However, his comment on men skinny dipping, while underlying obvious, is a little curious in a way of how he envisions his campground. A bunch of nude men walking around seems more like a bathhouse than an outdoor retreat. GayBoys will be gayboys, but something definitely comes off a little unsettling after delving into Quinn’s comment. Anyone can reference the long debate on if the T should be removed from LGBTQ+, but in the way Quinn is proclaiming, his campground has sexual deviancy at its core, and that could be more troubling than transgender men attending.

Do you believe Quinn was justified in his decision to ban transgender men from his campground?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: Pride Source