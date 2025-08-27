‘A Twink and a Redhead’ Horrifically Apologize to Crumbl’s Hemsley

Here’s my opinion, we welcome yours.

So someone was outed. Someone that apparently looked pretty gay and might have acted pretty gay and someone I had never really heard of before since I don’t buy cookies and don’t stalk people online that I am not friends with. Crumbl Co-Founder Sawyer Hemsley Comes Out was a post we put up on August 26th. I felt happy for the man as he was being his authentic self. WE like when people come out to themselves and others as it means a new beginning usually. And it shows others that it is okay to be out, even if you have very different, hard, unsafe circumstances, there is hope to be yourself someday. But as we learned more about why Hemsley had to come out and address the rumors and speculation and what was the most recent catalyst, we lost a little bit of faith in our society.

Yes sure people are gay and in the closet and can hide their sexuality well, all their lives, and for some people it’s a glass closet where all can see that, yes, you are gay, but others respect that person’s personal choices, and then we do have effeminate men that are straight and they go through life just fine, not in a closet since they are not gay.

Advertisement

Apparently the gay buzz buzz buzz about Hemsley came to a head because of Grant Gibbs from “A Twink and a Redhead” decided to respond to a video he saw with Hemsley in it.

Advertisement

Grant stated:

“That man is so gay. That man is gay to the gods. There’s a genetic component to sexuality, mama, and let’s just say, he has the gene and there’s no denying evolution, babe. I’ll say it to his face! I don’t care if I’m outing a CEO with millions of dollars. I don’t give a fuck.”

And then Sawyer Hemsley feels he needs to come out. Does Grant feel bad? He tries to show that he so sorry for his post by spending quality time in a well thought out and respectful apology.

Sorry not Sorry Hemsley

AS IF. No, he decides to throw together a pile of verbal diarrhea while his camera mistress shoots a TikTok while waiting for a train. “Hurry up, our train is coming” she says to him. Yes, your crafting an apology for changing someone’s life forever, so it’s best to do that while you have negative 3 minutes of free time. Just watch this appalling attempt at being human.

Advertisement

Thank goodness Hemsley has a chiseled body, lots of money, and homes. Since he has that stuff, Grant feels that Hemsley will be alright. And of course, Hemsley must have a nice hole, because, why not. Indeed, talking about Hemsley’s asshole was part of Grants well thought out, heartfelt apology. Jesus! Are you fucking serious? We are not sure why he left out penis size or if he knows if Hemsley is on PrEP or not. PrEP solves everything these days so if he’s on that, he’s going to have a great out and proud gay life, right? Maybe he could add that part at the next train stop.

Then again, Grant stated, “I’ll say it to his face! I don’t care if I’m outing a CEO with millions of dollars. I don’t give a fuck.” Then why do the fucking apology. Does the twink not have a back bone? You should have stuck to you don’t give a fuck instead of making us see that deplorable attempt at an apology that you tried to fit in between coming down the stairs and getting on a train. “I’m genuinely sorry I clocked your tea in such a massive way, but I am really happy and proud of you sister.” Or in other words, be happy I helped you live authentically.

So, yeah, this is me, the managing editor of Instinct and his opinion. It may not reflect the magazine’s voice as we have many voices on our staff nationwide and internationally. But I was just so disgusted with Grant’s attempt at whatever he was trying to say during his busy commuting schedule after contributing heavily to the outing of someone and changing their life forever.

What are your thoughts?