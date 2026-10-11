Aaron Bernstine Steps Back After Homophobic Slur Toward Kenyatta

Pennsylvania state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler) has resigned from his committee assignments after facing calls to step down over an alleged homophobic outburst at a Harrisburg bar. Bernstine was accused of directing a homophobic slur at state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia), who is openly gay, and making a joke suggesting Kenyatta had lost weight because of AIDS. Bernstine has denied the allegations, describing them as a political attack.



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Political arguments can get heated. Apparently, in Harrisburg, they can also get ugly enough to cost you your committee assignments.

According to a committee report read aloud Tuesday, Bernstine resigned from his positions on four House committees. The allegations have drawn condemnation from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle, with Democratic legislators calling for Bernstine’s resignation from the House.

Kenyatta had already made clear that, for him, this wasn’t about taking personal offense and moving on.

“It is important to me that Rep. Bernstine resign — not because I’m angry at him or because he hurt my feelings,” Kenyatta said on Friday. “It’s because his behavior falls so far beneath what it must mean to be a member of the House of Representatives.”

On Tuesday, after Bernstine resigned his committee positions, Kenyatta again framed the move as a matter of accountability.

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Aaron Bernstine should resign from the House. Pennsylvania is better and bigger than this. Deeply grateful to the PA Building Trades leaders who stood up in real time, and for every single one of you who has since. We deserve better and we have to demand It. https://t.co/nMl1jq06OQ — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 2, 2026

“Rep. Aaron Bernstine’s pattern of vile and deeply troubling behavior has long been known in Harrisburg. Today is an important first step in accountability,” Kenyatta said.

When the Bar-Room Argument Follows You to the Capitol

Whatever happened at that Harrisburg bar, the fallout clearly didn’t stay there. An alleged homophobic remark might be dismissed in some settings as offensive bar-room behavior, but elected officials don’t exactly get to clock out of their public responsibilities when the drinks start flowing. When the person on the receiving end is another elected official, the situation becomes even harder to separate from the job.

Kenyatta’s response also points to a larger question about what lawmakers are expected to represent beyond votes, bills and committee meetings. Being an elected official comes with a certain expectation of conduct, particularly when accusations involve targeting someone’s sexual orientation.

And yes, gay people have heard plenty of variations on the AIDS joke over the decades. It wasn’t clever then, and it doesn’t magically become sophisticated because someone says it over a drink.

Bernstine Says His Focus Is Still on Legislation

Bernstine did not address whether he independently decided to leave his committee assignments in a statement to FOX43. Instead, he emphasized the legislative priorities he wants to pursue with only three legislative days remaining.

“With just three legislative days remaining, my focus is on delivering results on the issues that matter most to Pennsylvanians,” Bernstine said. “My attention is squarely on the priorities that still have a chance to become law before we adjourn: eliminating the gas tax, lowering Pennsylvania’s income tax and passing skill games legislation to support small businesses. With this short amount time before the end of session, the real work is on the house floor and moving these issues ahead to help Pennsylvanians.”

That means Bernstine is stepping away from his committee responsibilities while continuing to serve in the state House and focus on legislation.

It’s also worth noting that resigning committee assignments is not the same thing as resigning from office. The latter was what some Democrats had been calling for following the allegations.

For now, the committee departures represent a consequence, but not the end of the political story.

Accountability Is Doing a Lot of Work Here

For LGBTQ+ people, there’s something particularly familiar about the situation: an offensive comment gets made, outrage follows, and suddenly everyone is debating whether the real problem is the comment, the reaction to the comment, or the consequences of making it.

Kenyatta’s position is considerably simpler. He has described Bernstine’s alleged behavior as falling beneath the standard expected of someone serving in the House, and he has characterized the committee resignations as an initial step toward accountability. Whether that step goes any further remains to be seen.

For now, Bernstine remains a member of the Pennsylvania House, while his committee responsibilities have changed considerably. And after an alleged homophobic outburst became a political controversy, Harrisburg has been left to decide what accountability should actually look like when an elected official is accused of crossing the line.

Source: Fox43 and Philadelphia Inquirer