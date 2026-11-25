It’s been quite a week for the transgender community news, with Hollywood casting speculation, a major political milestone, and an important courtroom victory all making headlines. From a potential history-making Bond girl to a transgender congresswoman stepping into a new leadership role, here’s what you might have missed.

Could Hunter Schafer Become the First Trans Bond Girl?

Could we be getting a trans Bond girl in the next James Bond movie? Fans certainly seem to love the idea of Hunter Schafer joining the franchise opposite newly announced 007 Robert Pattinson, and the actress has finally been asked about all the speculation.

Speaking to HELLO! at the London premiere of Blade Runner 2099, Schafer was asked about Pattinson taking over the iconic secret agent role. Her response? “Very cool, I love it.”

But naturally, we wanted to know about the Bond girl rumors, too. When asked whether she’d be interested in playing one, the Euphoria star replied, “Yeah, I mean, I don’t know who wouldn’t.”

Was that a confirmation? Absolutely not. Was it enough to get our hopes up? You bet! If cast in a leading Bond girl role, Schafer could make history as the first transgender actress to take on the part. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see who gets the coveted role.

RELATED: PrEP, Testing and Progress: Are We Finally Winning the Fight Against HIV?

Sarah McBride Makes History With New Congressional Leadership Role

Sarah McBride is adding another milestone to her already historic political career. The first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. Congress has now been chosen as co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC), making her the first transgender person to hold this congressional leadership position.

McBride announced the achievement on social media, writing, “It’s official! I’ve been elected to one of the ten caucus-wide leadership positions for the incoming House Democratic Majority!”

The position places her among the lawmakers responsible for shaping and communicating the Democratic caucus’s political priorities. It’s an especially significant development given the challenges and opposition she’s faced from Republican colleagues since entering Congress.

Speaking to the Washington Blade, McBride emphasized the importance of building relationships across party lines, explaining that personal connections and trust can help open hearts, change minds, and encourage people to do the right thing.

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Anti-Trans Restrictions on HIV Funding

There’s some encouraging news on the healthcare front, too. A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing restrictions that would have limited transgender-inclusive care among providers receiving funding through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.

U.S. District Judge William Young ruled that the conditions violated constitutional protections, finding that they penalized healthcare providers for acknowledging transgender patients’ identities and providing gender-affirming care.

In a particularly forceful ruling, Young said the restrictions were rooted in “animus, loathing, and discrimination,” adding that they “cannot continue to stand.”

The Ryan White program provides essential HIV-related healthcare to low-income and uninsured Americans living with HIV. The decision is an important victory for transgender patients and healthcare providers, protecting access to inclusive care without forcing providers to compromise their patients’ dignity to receive federal funding.

Three very different headlines, but one thing is clear: trans visibility, representation, and equality remain important conversations worth having.