At this point, watching Heated Rivalry might not be enough. Some fans want to feel the action, others want to know what happens when Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams clock out, and Melanie Lynskey has a suggestion for television executives who still haven’t figured out why everyone is so obsessed.

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The gay hockey romance has managed to turn a relatively niche sports setting into appointment television, with its central couple inspiring an extraordinary amount of attention. And the latest developments suggest the obsession isn’t cooling down anytime soon. If anything, it’s becoming increasingly hands-on.

Heated Rivalry takes audience participation to another level

Regal Cinemas has apparently decided that watching Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander get physical from a regular cinema seat is no longer enough.

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On November 16, the cinema chain hosted a one-night-only 4DX anniversary screening of the final two episodes of Heated Rivalry across 59 cinemas in the US. The event featured 96 screenings, with some selling out, and brought moving seats and sensory effects to the show’s already enthusiastic audience.

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At a Times Square screening, the seats rocked back and forth in sync with the increasingly passionate encounters between Ilya (Connor Storrie) and Shane (Hudson Williams).

Yes, the technology got involved in the bedroom scenes, too.

During an oral sex sequence, seats moved and water sprayed, while other effects, including breezes, accompanied the colder settings. It’s a fairly ambitious interpretation of immersive cinema, especially when the audience is already watching two fictional hockey players struggle to keep their hands off each other.

One attendee told CNN after the screening: “We walked out truly having had a threesome. That was awesome.”

Apparently, the ticket included more than a movie.

The audience wasn’t prepared to sit this one out

The reactions suggest that the unusual screening was just as entertaining for the people watching each other as it was for those watching the actual show.

Some attendees were hoping for an even more enthusiastic ride. “I was expecting more movement,” said 23-year-old Leah Tejeda, “but I still felt like I was Shane.”

Another attendee, Alyssa Napolitano, had a very specific idea of what she wanted from the experience: “I want the full lake experience with Ilya,” she said. “I want to go to the cottage, basically.”

It’s not every day that a cinema audience arrives hoping to be transported into a fictional hockey player’s romantic getaway.

The crowd was heavily dominated by women and queer men, something attendee Sarah Goldstein said felt refreshing. “You see 4DX action movies or thrillers, but women-centered media is not always as accessible to these types of experiences,” she said.

It’s an interesting shift for a format traditionally associated with explosions, car chases and superhero battles. Apparently, two hockey players falling in love can be just as effective at getting people out of their regular cinema seats.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are now sharing more than screen time

While fans are getting unusually close to the action in cinemas, the two actors at the centre of the Heated Rivalry phenomenon have developed a domestic arrangement of their own.

Storrie revealed to Vogue that he is currently living with Williams while they film the show’s second season, expected to arrive in spring 2027.

“Right now we’re filming [the next season of Heated Rivalry], so I literally live with him, which is amazing,” he said. “We were at this hotel, which was a brilliant hotel, but I just…. I needed a washing machine. I needed a kitchen.”

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The arrangement also makes sense given how much time the co-stars spend together, although Storrie made it clear that their connection extends beyond sharing a filming schedule and household necessities.

He also discussed their natural connection when it comes to fashion and red-carpet appearances.

“We are very cut from the same cloth, so there’s a lot of synchronicity,” he said. “I think Hudson always looks good, but he’s also different than me – there’s something street style or edgy about what he does, and I always kind of envy that.”

It’s a sweet glimpse into their off-screen friendship, even if fans will inevitably find another reason to examine every interaction between them. Living together is one thing; giving the internet fresh material to work with is another.

Melanie Lynskey has figured out what television executives need to hear

Perhaps the most useful explanation for the show’s success comes from someone who isn’t even part of its cast.

Melanie Lynskey, who plays adult Shauna in Yellowjackets, has pointed to Heated Rivalry as evidence that audiences are hungry for sexier queer stories. And she doesn’t think the industry should be particularly confused about what viewers are responding to.

Speaking to Out, Lynskey said: “If you look at Heated Rivalry and how people were obsessed? It was the biggest show on television! People want to see hot guys having sex and playing hockey.”

She wasn’t quite finished making her case, either.

“They probably want to see hot guys having sex and doing other stuff too. All the representation is very important,” she added.

New clip from ‘HEATED RIVALRY’ starring Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams. https://t.co/DmrLrZ633L — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 21, 2025

It’s hardly a complicated pitch. Give audiences compelling characters, genuine romantic tension and attractive men who aren’t afraid to take their clothes off. Apparently, there’s a market for that.

And Heated Rivalry has made a rather convincing case that queer romance doesn’t have to be tucked away in a niche corner of television to find an enormous audience.

Between the experimental cinema screenings, Storrie and Williams’ increasingly domestic filming arrangements and Lynskey’s very public endorsement of more sexually adventurous storytelling, the series has become a conversation that extends well beyond the hockey rink.

Season two can’t arrive soon enough. Although, given what Regal has already done with the seats, perhaps fans should start preparing themselves for the next viewing experience.