Some couples celebrate anniversaries with elaborate vacations, expensive gifts or grand romantic gestures. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita went back to where it all began, proving that sometimes the best date-night destination is the one that already knows your order.

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The husbands marked 16 years since their first date with dinner at Cafe Stella, the Los Angeles restaurant where their relationship began. Both shared photos from the anniversary outing on Instagram, giving followers a sweet glimpse of their full-circle celebration.

“16 years ago we went on our first date @cafestella & we’re still coming back for more date nights 💕” Mikita said.

Located in Silver Lake, Cafe Stella is a popular French café that has apparently earned itself a permanent place in the couple’s romantic history. Sixteen years later, they’re still making reservations at the same spot. That’s a pretty convincing restaurant review.

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Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Have Come a Long Way Since the Gym

Dinner wasn’t the only stop on their anniversary outing. Another photo showed the couple attending a performance of Duncan Macmillan’s play Lungs at Los Angeles’ Huron Station Playhouse.

The production, which is enjoying a limited run, follows a young couple wrestling with whether having a child in a world facing environmental crisis and political uncertainty is an act of irresponsibility or hope. A rather thoughtful choice for two husbands who know a thing or two about building a family.

Their own story began in a considerably less theatrical setting: the locker room at an Equinox gym in West Hollywood.

Ferguson, who was in the early days of filming Modern Family, first encountered Mikita, then a law student, while the two were fully clothed in the gym’s locker room.

“We were both in the locker room, fully clothed,” Ferguson told Variety in 2020. “I was leaving.”

Mikita recognized the actor from the ABC sitcom and struck up a conversation about his portrayal of Mitchell Pritchett. Ferguson, meanwhile, was already interested in the handsome stranger.

“I was taken by how handsome he was and how sweet,” Ferguson recalled. “I started asking questions about him, and I think he was sort of thrown off by that and ran away from me.”

There was, however, a perfectly reasonable explanation for the escape: Mikita was already in a relationship.

A Twitter Connection Eventually Turned Into a Marriage

The two kept in touch through Twitter, now known as X, and Ferguson eventually asked Mikita out to dinner. Mikita was upfront about his relationship status, but Ferguson wasn’t particularly interested in settling for friendship.

“I was like, ‘Full disclosure: I’m in a relationship, but I’d love to get a drink with you as a friend’,” Mikita recalled telling Ferguson. “And he said, ‘I have enough friends,’ which I loved.”

Honestly, it’s a pretty memorable response.

Fortunately, their story didn’t end with that almost-date. About ten months later, they crossed paths again at the gym. This time, Mikita was single, and the two finally went on their first date in 2010.

Sixteen years, two children and one marriage later, that decision has worked out rather beautifully.

Their relationship has also extended well beyond their personal lives. Mikita has championed LGBTQ+ rights through his legal work, while both men have been vocal advocates for marriage equality.

In 2012, they launched Tie The Knot, a nonprofit venture selling bow ties and other accessories to raise money for LGBTQ+ causes. The initiative went on to generate more than $1 million for queer organizations.

The couple married in New York on July 20, 2013, with Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner officiating. Mikita has since expanded into theater production, adding another creative pursuit to his legal and advocacy work.

16 Years, Two Kids and Plenty More Date Nights

The family grew in 2020 with the arrival of their first son, Beckett Mercer. Their second son, Sullivan Louis, followed in 2022.

From a chance encounter at the gym to marriage, fatherhood and years of advocacy together, Ferguson and Mikita have built quite a life.

And while plenty has changed since that first date, one thing apparently hasn’t: Cafe Stella remains a favorite.

Sixteen years in, they’re still choosing each other, still making time for date nights and still returning to the restaurant where it all started. Happy anniversary to the husbands!