New OF Creator Adam Adonis Has 1 Bit of Advice for Newbies

If you’re considering the adult content creator game and think collabs are all hot chemistry and easy money, New OF Creator Adam Adonis (@adamadonis7) is here to remind you that sometimes the real action happens off camera, and not in a fun way.

In a candid Instagram story, Adam shared a recent experience that left him shaken, annoyed, and most of all, sleep deprived. He made it clear he’s not trying to slander anyone or out anyone. He even admits the other creators involved were, at least initially, generous and welcoming.

But what started as a professional collab weekend quickly turned into something much messier.

A “Relaxing Weekend” That Wasn’t Relaxing at All

Adam says he was invited to stay at another creator’s home for a collab. The hosts seemed genuinely kind, cooked dinner, and had a beautiful place. Adam even tried to be the perfect guest, helping clean, doing dishes, and pitching in around the house.

Everything was going smoothly, until he was told they were throwing a party.

Not a casual hangout. A full-blown gay party situation, complete with loud music, sex, and party favors. Adam says he wasn’t really in the mood, but didn’t want to offend anyone, so he went with it.

The party ended up going until 5 or 6 AM.

And just when he thought he could finally crash, more chaos unfolded the next morning when a guest returned looking for his friend, the dog started barking, and Adam couldn’t fall back asleep.

The Breaking Point: Another Party Announcement

Saturday night, Adam was told there might be another party starting around 2 AM.

That was the moment he realized he was officially trapped in a weekend-long sleep deprivation spiral. Adam explained he hadn’t agreed to a party weekend and was exhausted. So he politely offered what most adults would consider a reasonable solution.

He’d get a hotel room for the night.

Simple. Respectful. Problem solved.

Except it wasn’t.

When Boundaries Become “Drama”

Instead of understanding, Adam says the host accused him of being “dramatic” and escalating the situation. Then came the condescending comment that really set him off:

“You’ve only been doing OnlyFans for six weeks. Welcome to the real world.”

Adam was done.

He grabbed his luggage, walked out, and waited for his Uber at the end of the driveway.

Adam Adonis Advice: Always Have an Exit Plan

Adam says the biggest lesson he learned is one he’s sticking to moving forward:

Never stay at another OF creator’s house. Always book your own hotel.

Because once you’re under someone else’s roof, you’re stuck in their lifestyle, their schedule, their guests, and their chaos. It all seems sexy and fun at first, but according to Adam, it’s best to have your own space to retreat after all the DNA-drenched debauchery and recording is completed. This notion also dispels the myth that all adult content creators are insatiable party boys; on the contrary it’s a job, and like any other job, requires proper rest for peak performance.

And Now the Suspense…

Of course, Adam didn’t name the creators involved, which means the gays are now sitting here like it’s a true crime documentary.

Who were they? Will the collab footage ever be released now that there’s obvious tension? Will this content ever see the light of day, or is it doomed to live forever on a hard drive next to broken friendships and unread texts?

Honestly, we are dying to know.

And if anyone out there is subscribed to Adam’s OnlyFans and happens to notice any familiar faces popping up in future videos… let’s just say the Instinct group chat would appreciate the tea. For research purposes only, obviously.