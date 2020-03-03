Adam Joseph Creates A Freestyle Sensation With Nicki Minaj on “I’m That Bitch”

The world collectively gasped when Nicki Minaj was announced as the first guest judge on the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the queens were under a significant amount of pressure when they had to rap a verse to RuPaul’s fresh out of the oven track “I’m That Bitch” (in front of Minaj herself). While Widow Von’Du & Gigi Goode scorched the main stage with their lip sync of Minaj’s smash hit “Starships”, it was Minaj’s freestyle verse to “I’m That Bitch” that has inspired the endlessly creative Adam Joseph to craft an entire remix around that verse itself!

Joseph has made a name for himself creating full remixes of some of the most memorable moments in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory. Everything from Aja’s “Linda Evangelista” speech about Valentina to crafting an entire track around Vanessa Vanjie Mateo’s iconic catchphrase “Cookies”, Joseph’s latest creation and giving Minaj a surprise (and not surprisingly, amazing crafted) rap verse on RuPaul’s latest track “I’m That Bitch” might be the first track we see out of this drag remixing wunderkind, but I highly doubt it will be his last this season.

Check out Adam Joseph here