After Health Scare, ‘Mediterranean’ Captain Yawn Keeps Living The Life With Luxe Florida Bash

Bravo star Captain Sandy Yawn of the hit show “Below Deck” celebrated her 55th birthday recently in Miami aboard Sunreef Yachts luxurious Sunreef 80’ Endless Horizon at the Miami International Boat Show and then a party at The Deck at Island Gardens with her girlfriend Leah Shafer and a group of her closest friends. The celebration rivaled the meals served on the show with guests dining on fruit platters, prosciutto pizza, fried calamari, and eggplant parmigiana. The ambiance was perfect as the boat show was a great backdrop for the guests as they sat bayside in cabanas overlooking the mega yachts in the Island Garden Marina. The mood was elevated, and personalized as Sandy and guest celebrated with a surprise pistachio birthday cake.

Among the notables at the Deck at Island Gardens were Lizzz Kritzer of Kritzer Marketing, who appeared on season three of the show as a high-profile charter guest and Dermaclara Beauty CEO Will Robins, who sent Sandy a customized beauty birthday present.

Miami is a great venue to celebrate any day, let alone one’s 55th birthday. Sandy was telling her friends that even though she lives in Denver, Colorado, Florida will always be here home. The party started at 8 PM and went until late.

Sandy Yawn opened up to People about why this birthday may be a little more special than others in the past.

Days before celebrating her birthday, the Below Deck Mediterranean star opened up about unexpectedly suffering from a heart attack a couple of years ago. Yawn was working out in a SoulCycle class when she began to notice the subtle symptoms and decided to take herself to the hospital. “I remember thinking I was going to clip off the bike so I don’t fall, I didn’t want to disrupt the class, and I certainly wasn’t going to call 911 in the middle of Beverly Hills,” she said. “So I decided to call an Uber, and then I called my sister — and I survived.” “I could not swallow,” she said, “… I was watching my heart rate on my watch and it didn’t go down, and I started to feel lightheaded. I didn’t have any numbness, then when I got off my bike and walked outside, I started to feel the tingle in my left arm, exactly how described.”

Happy 55th and many more, Captain!

