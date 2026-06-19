Age Didn’t Stop These Two From Finding Their Happily Ever After

Age is just a number, and this couple proved just that even with 34 years between them.

Love stories come in all shapes and sizes. Some begin with a swipe. Some start with a chance encounter. And some begin at the gym before eventually leading to softball games, shared adventures, a wedding, and a devoted audience cheering them on from around the world.

For Jon McKinney, 31, and Brian Merrill, 65, their relationship may have a 34-year age gap, but that is far from the first thing people notice once they see them together.

What stands out instead is their connection.

The married couple has become a beloved presence online through their YouTube channel, Out Loud, where they document their lives, share relationship insights, and encourage others to live authentically. Along the way, they have become one of the internet’s most visible examples of a successful age gap relationship.

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A Relationship Built on More Than Numbers

Like many great romances, theirs began simply.

The two met at the gym and gradually became part of each other’s daily lives. Softball games turned into spending more time together. Before long, they were doing everything together and building a relationship that eventually led to marriage.

While many people focus on the age difference, Jon says that Brian’s maturity was one of the qualities that initially attracted him.

For Jon, the appeal was not just about finding a partner. It was about finding someone who knew who he was, communicated clearly, and was interested in building something meaningful.

The absence of games and endless short term dating cycles made the relationship even more attractive.

Brian, meanwhile, offers perhaps the most relatable relationship goal imaginable.

“We’re in bed by 9.”

Honestly? Many of us aspire to that level of peace.

Becoming an Inspiration for Others

Jon and Brian’s relationship has attracted attention far beyond YouTube. What makes their story resonate is that they do not present themselves as an exception to the rules. Instead, they focus on the fundamentals that make any relationship work: communication, respect, compatibility, and shared values.

In their videos, viewers often comment that while their birth certificates may be decades apart, their energy feels perfectly aligned.

Watching them together, it becomes clear why.

Their conversations are easy. Their humor is natural. Their affection feels genuine. The age gap is there, but it rarely feels like the center of the story.

Living Life Out Loud

The couple’s channel is appropriately named Out Loud because that is exactly how they approach life.

In addition to creating content, they organize group vacations for subscribers and LGBTQ travelers around the world, helping people build friendships and community while exploring new destinations.

Their message is simple: live authentically and embrace the life that makes you happy.

That philosophy extends to their professional lives as well.

Jon is a licensed Physician Assistant practicing in Internal Medicine and Primary Care. Brian works as a creative director of copy, managing a team of writers for a Fortune 500 company.

Both have established careers, independent identities, and a strong sense of purpose outside of their relationship.

Perhaps that is part of what makes their partnership work so well.

The Internet Weighs In

As their audience has grown, so has the support.

One commenter wrote, “Congratulations, age is just a number.”

Another shared, “You give me hope.”

Others highlighted what many viewers see as the real secret to their success.

“When BOTH bring something to the table, age means nothing. Congrats to them.”

“Maturity is indeed all I want.”

In a world that often focuses on labels, categories, and expectations, Jon and Brian’s story is a reminder that every relationship should be judged on its own merits. Their 34-year age gap may grab attention, but it is their love, partnership, and shared joy that keep people watching.

And if their videos are any indication, the secret ingredient might just be finding someone you genuinely enjoy spending time with… and being in bed by 9.