‘WICKER’ Is Giving “I’d Climb That” a Whole New Meaning

WICKER is already shaping up to be one of the delightfully weirdest movies of the year, and honestly? We wouldn’t expect anything less from a cast led by Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Dinklage, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Cue Taylor Swift’s Wood, because we’re about to get something very big, very sturdy, and very difficult to ignore.

Finding love has never been easy. Today we’ve got dating apps, ghosting, breadcrumbing, and people who list “good communication” in their bio before disappearing for six business days. Imagine trying to find your soulmate in a tiny seaside village where your dating pool consists of Greg, Greg’s cousin, and whichever fisherman isn’t already married.

Frankly, we can’t blame the Fisherwoman.

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Build-A-Husband Workshop

In WICKER, Olivia Colman plays an ostracized single fisherwoman who’s had quite enough of being ridiculed by her judgmental neighbors. Rather than settling for another disappointing situationship, she does something far more productive.

She hires a basket weaver.

Peter Dinklage’s mysterious craftsman is commissioned to weave her the perfect husband out of wicker, and out walks Alexander Skarsgård as… well… the Wicker Husband.

If your first thought was, “That’s one way to skip the dating apps,” you’re not alone.

Naturally, the unusual arrangement sends the village into absolute chaos, stirring jealousy, gossip, and a healthy dose of social upheaval.

We Need to Talk About That Trailer

The trailer knows exactly what kind of movie it’s selling.

It’s playful, delightfully cheeky, and absolutely loaded with double entendres. At one point, someone looks at the Wicker Husband and declares, “I’d climb that.” Respectfully…Same.

Then there are the bedroom moments, where the Fisherwoman’s rather enthusiastic reactions suggest that this handcrafted husband may have exceeded expectations.

The trailer never stops winking at the audience, and thankfully, neither do the comments.

A Cast That Never Misses

Beyond the jokes, WICKER boasts a genuinely stacked ensemble. Olivia Colman has built a career out of making the strange feel wonderfully human, while Alexander Skarsgård continues his streak of playing men who somehow manage to be intimidating, charming, and ridiculously attractive all at once.

Add Peter Dinklage and Elizabeth Debicki into the mix, and you’ve got a cast capable of balancing absurd comedy with genuine heart and depth.

If the trailer is any indication, WICKER isn’t simply leaning into fairy tale fantasy. It’s gleefully tearing it apart and weaving it back together into something much funnier (and hornier).

First trailer for ‘WICKER’, starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård. The film follows an embarrassed fisherwoman who asks a basket maker to make her a husband out of wicker. In theaters on October 23. pic.twitter.com/GETfcWQJ12 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 30, 2026

Knot Your Average Romance

Whether you’re showing up for Olivia Colman’s impeccable comedic timing, Alexander Skarsgård’s undeniable… structural integrity, or simply because the phrase “Wicker Husband” refuses to leave your brain, WICKER looks like one of this fall’s most unexpected treats.

The film opens in limited theaters on October 23 before expanding nationwide on October 30.

Until then, we’ll be trying very hard not to make any more wood jokes.

No promises.