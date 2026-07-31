Spiderman Fans, Tom Holland Is Bigger, Buffer, and Back

Spiderman is officially back, and while Spiderman: Brand New Day promises a darker chapter for Peter Parker, there’s another development fans are already buzzing about.

Tom Holland.

Specifically, Tom Holland with significantly fewer layers than we’re used to.

Let’s be honest. The only spoilers we fully endorse involve Spiderman wandering into what looks suspiciously like a bathhouse wrapped in nothing but a towel. If that’s the kind of spoiler you’re after, congratulations. You’ve come to the right place.

RELATED: Thirst Trap From Tom Holland: Hot Pics, Imaginary Speedos, and a Sober Beer Brew

Bigger Hero, Bigger… Presence

It’s been four years since the heartbreaking events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker made the ultimate sacrifice by allowing the world to forget who he was. Brand New Day picks up in that emotional aftermath, taking Peter into noticeably grittier territory. Fortunately, Marvel understands the importance of balance.

Existential crisis?

Yes.

Tom Holland hanging upside down in very little clothing?

Also yes.

New HD look at Tom Holland filming the shirtless organic web sequence in Spider-Man: Brand New Day pic.twitter.com/EkmbnsJMFN — ★ (@POPin4k) July 26, 2026

The now 30-year-old actor appears noticeably more muscular than in his previous solo outings. Considering Holland filmed The Odyssey around the same period, both physically demanding productions seem to have paid dividends.

Peter Parker may still be your friendly neighborhood hero, but this time he looks fully capable of bench-pressing a Green Goblin glider.

Organic Webs, You Say?

One of the film’s cheekiest storylines sees Peter discovering that his arachnoid DNA is beginning to outweigh his human DNA. The result? He’s finally producing organic web shooters.

Yes, Marvel knew exactly what they were doing with that visual.

Part of Peter’s transformation involves waking up and only being held by a spiderweb entirely from his own webbing… and wearing absolutely nothing.

Comic book science has rarely been this committed to fan service.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is easily one of the best comic book movies ever made. So much heart and emotion are poured into every scene, you could literally feel the love the makers had for the character throughout the entire film Also, Tom Holland is about to be the gay… pic.twitter.com/2nrhOxEVMT — ★ (@POPin4k) July 30, 2026

Black Widow Has Questions

Another memorable sequence in Spiderman: Brand New Day introduces an undercover meeting with Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh.

Her office isn’t exactly your average corporate workspace. Before sharing sensitive information, Yelena insists Peter strip down to prove he isn’t carrying any weapons. Reasonable request. Spiderman complies, ending up in little more than his mask and a pair of boxers. We’re sure she was looking for concealed gadgets. The audience, meanwhile, was probably conducting a completely different inspection.

Friendly Neighborhood Heartthrob

Of course, Spiderman: Brand New Day isn’t relying solely on thirst traps. The film continues Peter Parker’s emotional journey while introducing new challenges, fresh mysteries, and plenty of Marvel-sized action.

The cast also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and John Bernthal, giving fans plenty to look forward to beyond Holland’s upgraded superhero physique.

Still, if the internet leaves the theater talking equally about the emotional ending and Tom Holland’s towel scene, we honestly wouldn’t be surprised.

Sometimes with great power comes great responsibility.

Other times, it comes with a very successful gym routine.