‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Rumors Are Getting Very Interesting

Heated Rivalry is inching closer to its long-awaited second season, but let’s be honest. Did it ever really leave our collective consciousness?

Absolutely not.

For months, fans have been surviving on behind-the-scenes crumbs, social media updates, and the occasional cast sighting. Thankfully, the hockey gods have finally blessed us with fresh content because Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are officially back in Canada.

Sure, two actors returning to Toronto for work sounds perfectly normal. But Heated Rivalry fans don’t see Connor and Hudson.

We see Shane and Ilya.

The pair have already been spotted around the city as filming preparations ramp up, sending the fandom into a completely reasonable state of emotional chaos. Seeing the two together again after months apart somehow feels like reuniting with old friends, except those friends also happen to have one of the most beloved romances in queer fiction.

We’re fine. Totally fine.

Video of Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in Toronto today 📲via misssayy56 on tumblr pic.twitter.com/NWfoVEX0wu — Hudson | Connor Updates (@hudconupdates_) July 29, 2026

RELATED: Heated Rivalry Fans, One Lucky Winner Will Watch Season 2 With the Cast and Crew

Hudson Williams Is a Public Menace

As if simply returning to Canada wasn’t enough, Hudson Williams has also been keeping fans well-fed online. The actor recently documented a trip to South Korea, sharing glimpses of the food, the sights, and the adventures along the way. Then, without warning, he casually posted a shirtless video of himself doing push ups balanced across two chairs. Sir. There are easier ways to announce you’ve chosen violence.

New video of Hudson Williams in Seoul 😏 📲 via neoncomplex on IG pic.twitter.com/Uc5DwZMI44 — Hudson | Connor Updates (@hudconupdates_) July 28, 2026

Williams, who is half Korean, gave followers a fun behind-the-scenes look at his travels, but it’s safe to say one particular workout clip may have overshadowed the itinerary.

We’re not complaining.

Could Justice Smith Be Joining Heated Rivalry?

Meanwhile, the rumor mill has entered the chat.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi recently shared an unverified report claiming that Justice Smith, known for All the Bright Places, has reportedly been cast as Harris Drover for Heated Rivalry Season 2. Book fans will recognize Harris as an openly gay social media manager who quickly became a memorable part of the story.

To be clear, neither the production nor Smith has confirmed the casting, so for now it remains exactly what it is: a rumor.

That hasn’t stopped fans from collectively lighting manifestation candles.

Justice Smith would be an inspired addition to the Heated Rivalry universe, and until someone tells us otherwise, we’ll happily entertain the possibility.

Puck Yeah, We’re Ready

With filming activity picking up, familiar faces reuniting, and new casting chatter making the rounds, Heated Rivalry Season 2 is beginning to feel very, very real.

Until the first trailer drops, we’ll continue surviving on fan sightings, social media thirst traps, and whatever delightful crumbs the cast accidentally leaves behind.

After all, waiting for Shane and Ilya has become a full-time sport.

Thankfully, the season is finally skating our way.