Alanis Morissette is having quite a moment, and the LGBTQ community has every reason to be paying attention. The Grammy-winning singer recently revealed that she’s pansexual, and now she’s bringing up an interesting little moment involving none other than Ben Affleck.

Because apparently, there’s a lot more to unpack than just her latest revelation!

Alanis Morissette Says She’s Pansexual

Morissette first opened up about her sexuality during an appearance on the Handsome podcast, hosted by comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin.

The conversation took a particularly interesting turn when Feimster jokingly wondered whether Morissette’s experiences with men who had hurt her had ever made her consider dating women instead.

The singer didn’t exactly shy away from the question. Her response was simple: “I’m pansexual, so yeah.”

Well, that’s certainly one way to give the LGBTQ community something to celebrate!

The revelation offered a glimpse into a side of Morissette that she hadn’t publicly discussed in quite the same way before. And while the singer has spent decades giving us music that speaks to complicated feelings, relationships, and heartbreak, fans are now getting to know another part of her story.

READ: You Oughta Know…Alanis Morissette Is One of Us!

Morissette Brings Up Ben Affleck During Her Residency

But that’s not the only interesting moment involving Morissette making headlines.

Entertainment Weekly recently shared a clip from her Butterfly With a Machete residency in Los Angeles, where the singer brought up a memorable interaction with Ben Affleck.

According to the clip, Morissette recalled Affleck once asking her why she “didn’t lead with my sexuality.”

Alanis Morissette calling out Ben Affleck for being inappropriate with her, oh woke is really back baby https://t.co/Vnf1p1JIrS — Soum_designs 💚 (@SoumDesigns) November 12, 2026

The singer brought up the comment while listing some of the things people have criticized her for over the years. And in true Morissette fashion, she followed the remark by playing footage of Affleck’s head exploding in Dogma.

Yes, you read that right!

For anyone who needs a little refresher, the singer famously played God in the 1999 comedy Dogma, which also starred Affleck.

The movie reference made the moment even more entertaining, especially considering the history between the two.

READ: Matt Damon Rides Ben Affleck To Get On Jimmy Kimmel Show

Another Reason to Love Alanis

Between openly discussing her pansexuality and revisiting an unexpected Hollywood exchange, the singer is giving fans plenty to talk about.

And perhaps that’s part of what makes these moments so refreshing. There’s no need to turn every personal revelation into a huge speech or make someone explain every detail of their identity.

Sometimes, a simple answer, a little humor, and a perfectly timed Dogma clip are more than enough.

We’re listening, Alanis!