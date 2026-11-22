Three celebrities, three very different headlines, and plenty to talk about! From Paris Hilton taking her fight against sexually explicit AI deepfakes to Capitol Hill to Jonathan Bailey giving us another reason to love his Shameless Fund, we’ve got quite a celebrity roundup. And just when you thought things couldn’t get any more interesting, Roseanne Barr has a family announcement to share.

1. Paris Hilton Wants Congress to Do Something About AI Deepfakes

Paris Hilton is using her platform for something much bigger than the latest fashion moment. The media personality joined Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee at the U.S. Capitol on November 17 to push for the passage of the DEFIANCE Act, which aims to give victims of non-consensual sexually explicit AI-generated images a way to pursue legal action against those responsible.

The Senate unanimously passed its version of the legislation, S.1837, in January 2026. However, the bill still needs to make its way through the House before it can become law.

During the press conference, Hilton made it clear that protecting victims shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

“This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. This is a human issue, and protecting people from sexual violence should never be political,” she said.

Hilton also delivered a message that deserves to be heard: “Our likeness is not your content. Our trauma is not your entertainment. And our consent is never optional.”

Paris Hilton is asking the U.S. House to pass a bill that lets victims of sexually explicit deepfakes sue the people who make and share them. #ParisHilton #defianceact https://t.co/JtK9sk3igh — The Associated Press (@AP) November 18, 2026

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2. Jonathan Bailey’s Shameless Fund Teams Up With Burberry

Jonathan Bailey is giving us another reason to be shameless, and this time, it’s for a good cause!

His Shameless Fund has partnered with Burberry for a new holiday campaign called “Let It Pour,” featuring singer Cat Burns, footballer Leah Williamson, and Royal Ballet principal dancer William Bracewell.

The collection includes a scarf and reversible bucket hat, with proceeds supporting LGBTQ+ causes through the fund’s charitable work.

The campaign also gives us some lovely thoughts on what being shameless means. Williamson describes it as being close to her authentic self, while Burns says it’s about being confident and embracing the cringe. Honestly, we love that.

Bailey founded The Shameless Fund in 2024 to support a world where LGBTQ+ people can live authentically and love freely. Fashion with a purpose? We’ll take it!

RELATED: Bailey’s Boldest Role: Sexiest Man Alive Shows Up for His Community

3. Roseanne Barr Has a Gay Grandson and He’s Ready to Share It

Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr has a little family news to share, and apparently, her grandson wants everyone to know!

Appearing on Christina Pazsitzky’s Your Mom’s House podcast, the actress revealed that her grandson had asked her to publicly share that he is gay because he hasn’t come out at work yet.

According to Barr, he specifically gave her permission and encouraged her to “spread the word.”

Roseanne Barr helps gay grandson come out of the closet on podcast. 🎥: Your Mom’s House https://t.co/L5y3gsuk2g — TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2026

The actress, best known for her sitcom Roseanne, also joked about having other gay relatives in the family.

Of course, Barr has had her share of controversial headlines, particularly after her 2018 racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett led to the cancellation of her sitcom’s revival.

Still, this latest family announcement comes with an important detail: her grandson wanted her to share it. And having someone in your corner while navigating coming out can certainly mean a lot.

From Hilton, to Bailey, to Barr, this was one heck of a celebrity round-up.