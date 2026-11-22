To be honest, dear readers, we’ve been holding off on sharing our favorite gay Holiday movies ever since the -BER months started. And finally, the time has come for us to share our top 10 favorite gay Christmas movies of all time!

We’ve got handsome men falling in love, old crushes making unexpected comebacks, fake relationships turning into something real, and, of course, a healthy dose of Jonathan Bennett. Because let’s face it, he is the Gay King of Christmas, and we’re not about to leave him out of this list!

So grab your favorite holiday snacks, get cozy, and add these movies to your Christmas watchlist.

1. The Holiday Sitter (2022)

Honestly, what’s not to love about Jonathan Bennett going from a clueless bachelor to a holiday hero while finding romance along the way? This movie was especially iconic because it became Hallmark’s first gay Christmas rom-com! Bennett even shared with TODAY how special it was to finally create a Christmas love story that looked like his own. And we love that for him!

2. Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane (2024)

Three couples, three different Christmas stories, and plenty of holiday feelings! This movie follows couples going through major life changes, including two people who unexpectedly get the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve. If you’re in the mood for something sweet and feel-good, this one’s worth adding to your list.

3. The Christmas Setup (2020)

Two former high school crushes reconnect during the holidays, and you already know where this is going! What makes this one even sweeter is that the romantic leads are played by real-life married couple Ben Lewis and Blake Lee. We love a little real-life romance behind the cameras!

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4. The Christmas House (2020)

Another Jonathan Bennett holiday treat! This Hallmark movie follows a family coming together for Christmas, including Brandon and his husband Jake, who are hoping to adopt a child. It was also a pretty big moment for LGBTQ representation on Hallmark. More gay Christmas stories, please!

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5. Single All the Way (2021)

Peter is tired of his family constantly asking about his love life, so he convinces his best friend Nick to pretend they’re dating over Christmas. But, as these things usually go, pretending to be in love can get a little complicated. Add Jennifer Coolidge to the mix, and we’re sold!

6. A Christmas to Treasure (2022)

Remember those childhood friendships that you thought would last forever? Well, this movie takes that idea and adds a little Christmas romance. Two former childhood friends reunite for a holiday treasure hunt, and naturally, old feelings start coming back. Sometimes, the best Christmas gift is a second chance at love!

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7. Happiest Season (2020)

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis bring us a holiday romance with a little family drama thrown into the mix. Meeting your girlfriend’s family for Christmas is already stressful enough, but imagine having to navigate a coming-out situation at the same time. Yeah, things get complicated!

8. Dashing in December (2020)

Gay cowboys at Christmas? Say less! A city guy returns to his family’s ranch for the holidays and finds himself falling for a handsome ranch hand. Between the snowy scenery, cowboy romance, and festive atmosphere, this one definitely deserves some attention.

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9. Make the Yuletide Gay (2009)

If you’re looking for something campy and a little chaotic, we’ve got you covered. A college student who hasn’t come out to his parents suddenly has to deal with his boyfriend showing up for Christmas. Cue awkward situations, hilarious moments, and a holiday visit that doesn’t exactly go according to plan.

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10. Friends & Family Christmas (2023)

What happens when two women agree to pretend they’re dating during the holidays? Well, you guessed it. Feelings get involved! This festive rom-com gives us another fake-dating situation that turns into something much sweeter. Honestly, we’re never getting tired of this storyline.

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So, there you have it! Ten movies to keep you entertained throughout the holiday season. Whether you’re spending Christmas with your partner, your friends, your chosen family, or enjoying a cozy night by yourself, there’s always room for a little gay holiday romance. Now, let the Christmas movie marathon begin!