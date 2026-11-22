Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Chris Hemsworth showing off his impressive flexibility:
‘Magic Mike Live’ dancer Sebastian took a seat:
Terrell Carter likes piña coladas:
Fran Tomas summoned the sun back into service:
Clark Gallagher is everybody’s “little meatball:”
Anthony Bowens took a cruise:
Big Boy Tools + Flannel Flex + Cowboy Time
Jack Gentry was working with some big boy tools:
Sean Roberson has a cowboy hat, and he’s not afraid to use it:
Terrence O’Connor flexed in flannel:
Cover guy Kevin Davis kicked back on a rainy Saturday:
Sterling Walker popped a squat:
Karl Schmid was up early for doggie breakfast duty:
Anthony enjoyed his vacay in Spain: