Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Chris Hemsworth showing off his impressive flexibility:

‘Magic Mike Live’ dancer Sebastian took a seat:

Terrell Carter likes piña coladas:

Fran Tomas summoned the sun back into service:

Clark Gallagher is everybody’s “little meatball:”

Anthony Bowens took a cruise:

Big Boy Tools + Flannel Flex + Cowboy Time

Jack Gentry was working with some big boy tools:

Sean Roberson has a cowboy hat, and he’s not afraid to use it:

Terrence O’Connor flexed in flannel:

Cover guy Kevin Davis kicked back on a rainy Saturday:

Sterling Walker popped a squat:

Karl Schmid was up early for doggie breakfast duty:

Anthony enjoyed his vacay in Spain: