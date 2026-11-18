Alden Ehrenreich has entered the gay glasses discourse, and he’s arriving with wet hair, a towel and absolutely no regard for our ability to maintain eye contact. The A Talent for Murder actor has been giving the internet a rather distracting visual, and we’re going to need a moment.

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A clip of Ehrenreich wearing glasses and little else has been doing the rounds, showing off his damp hair, impressive chest hair and a physique that could easily distract someone from an entire feature-length film. It’s an uncomplicated look, really: a towel, some eyewear and the sort of natural sex appeal that makes us wonder why he ever bothers getting dressed.

Alden Ehrenreich in his new thriller ‘A Talent for Murder’ https://t.co/rTqdIFa5KA — ★ (@POPin4k) November 17, 2026

But let’s talk about the glasses.

The gay glasses debate has another contender

We’ve previously had Jonathan Bailey serving one particular flavor of glasses appreciation, while Andrew Garfield has made his own case for a different category. Now Ehrenreich is entering the conversation, and we’re not entirely sure where to file him. Perhaps we need a new classification system. Perhaps we just need him to wear the glasses more often.

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For anyone unfamiliar with the terminology, KMDAFM stands for “Knock Me Down and Fuck Me”, traditionally associated with knee-high leather boots. Think Julia Roberts wearing those memorable boots at the beginning of Pretty Woman. It’s a very specific reaction to a very specific fashion choice.

Knock Me Down and Fuck Me – Self explanatory, a unnaturally high heel designed for optimal leg angulation. Typically a stiletto.

“Damn, she can hardly walk. but doesn’t she look hot in those knock me down and fuck me heels.”

However, we’re prepared to broaden the definition.

KMDAFM glasses? We’re listening.

Ehrenreich’s combination of spectacles, wet hair and chest hair is making a convincing argument that eyewear can be just as distracting as a particularly good pair of boots. Some men look intelligent in glasses. Others look attractive. Ehrenreich appears to have decided that doing both simultaneously is perfectly reasonable.

And the towel certainly isn’t hurting his case.

Alden Ehrenreich Has More Than Good Looks Going for Him

Away from our entirely reasonable interest in his eyewear, Ehrenreich has been keeping himself busy on screen. He’s currently starring alongside Helen Mirren in A Talent for Murder, directed by Anton Corbijn.

The thriller puts him in the role of Edward Ridgeway, a publishing-house employee who travels to Switzerland to persuade author Patricia Highsmith, played by Mirren, to write another Tom Ripley novel. Naturally, convincing a famously complicated writer to revisit her most notorious fictional creation isn’t exactly a straightforward business meeting.

Ehrenreich also gets to portray Ripley himself in the film’s imagined story-within-a-story, giving him an opportunity to take on two very different characters.

It’s another interesting addition to a career that has included Hail, Caesar!, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Oppenheimer, Weapons and Marvel’s Ironheart. Clearly, the man has range. From Hollywood period pieces to science fiction and superhero projects, he’s been keeping his résumé varied.

We’re just suggesting that his next opportunity should involve a little more time in front of the camera wearing those glasses.

The prescription is looking very good

There’s something particularly effective about an attractive man who doesn’t seem to be trying too hard. No elaborate styling, no elaborate outfit, no red-carpet production. Just Alden Ehrenreich, a towel and a pair of glasses doing considerably more than their fair share of work.

We’re happy he’s getting attention for A Talent for Murder, and we’re certainly not complaining about the opportunity to see him opposite Helen Mirren. But if the film’s promotional campaign happens to include more glasses, wet hair or towel-related appearances, we would be very supportive of that creative direction.

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Consider this our official request for more Alden Ehrenreich eyewear content.

Our prescription has never looked better.

Source: The Wrap