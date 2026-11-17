Hollywood has no shortage of handsome leading men, but Michael B. Jordan operates in a particularly dangerous category. The man has the face, the shoulders, the abs, and the sort of smile that could make someone forget what they were saying mid-sentence. Now, he’s giving admirers another reason to temporarily abandon their responsibilities with a new trailer featuring him in a very snug pair of boxer briefs.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Is Looking Hot AF in Latest Calvin Klein Photoshoot

Yes, we’re talking about the Sinners star, whose latest screen appearance has already become a convenient excuse to revisit just how unfairly good-looking he is. And while the trailer is technically promoting a crime thriller, let’s be honest: some viewers might need a second viewing to remember what actually happens.

Michael B. Jordan Is Having a Very Good Year

Jordan has already enjoyed a career-defining moment thanks to his Oscar-winning dual performance as Smoke and Stack in 2025’s Sinners. Playing two brothers with distinct personalities was impressive enough. Winning Hollywood’s biggest acting prize for the performance made it even sweeter.

New look at Michael B. Jordan in The Thomas Crown Affair https://t.co/cu9zQf8BcZ — Fan | Men Celeb Updates (@MenCelebUpdates) November 12, 2026

Yet Jordan seems determined to keep his calendar as packed as his workout schedule. He’s taking on directing, producing, and starring duties for The Thomas Crown Affair, while also preparing for the Miami Vice reboot alongside Austin Butler and developing a Creed spin-off series titled Delphi.

In his recent Vogue cover story, Jordan described himself as being in “work mode.” The interview even gave fans another memorable visual, with the actor manspreading in a bathtub. Apparently, a regular chair simply wasn’t ambitious enough.

The Boxer Briefs Are Doing Their Own Publicity Tour

The upcoming The Thomas Crown Affair follows a wealthy, bored elite who orchestrates a high-stakes crime and finds himself playing a dangerous game with the investigator trying to catch him. It’s a story previously brought to the screen in 1968 and again in 1999.

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Jordan’s interpretation arrives March 5, 2027, but the promotional campaign has already delivered something audiences can appreciate well ahead of opening night.

The new trailer offers a glimpse of the actor in tight boxer briefs, putting his impressively sculpted physique on display. It’s a brief moment, but apparently that’s all it takes. Some movie trailers sell the suspense, others sell the spectacle. This one seems happy to do both.

And honestly, if you’re going to cast Michael B. Jordan, you might as well understand that his appearance is part of the attraction. The man could make a three-minute scene about folding laundry feel like premium entertainment.

The Calvin Klein Appreciation Society Is Still Active

Jordan’s latest appearance also gives fans an opportunity to revisit his Calvin Klein underwear campaign, which has been circulating among admirers again following Jude Bellingham’s own campaign.

It’s hardly surprising that the photos are getting another look. Jordan has long been one of those celebrities whose underwear advertisements feel less like traditional fashion campaigns and more like public services for people with excellent taste in men.

Between the Calvin Klein photos, the bathtub moment, and now the boxer briefs in The Thomas Crown Affair, Jordan is building quite the collection of memorable promotional appearances.

Of course, there’s an actual movie to look forward to, and his work behind the camera deserves attention, too. But nobody should be expected to pretend that the sight of Michael B. Jordan looking that good isn’t a very welcome bonus.

March 2027 suddenly feels a little too far away.