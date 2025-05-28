Alexander Skarsgård’s Thighs Are in Their Fashion Era

Alexander Skarsgård is back, baby — and not just on screen. The ever-dashing Swede is turning heads once again, this time not for baring his fangs or flexing Viking muscle, but for baring… his thighs. Yes, you read that right. Thighs.

The actor is currently on the promo circuit for his new BDSM biker romance Pillion — a film that already has the internet abuzz thanks to its steamy premise. Skarsgård plays a dominant biker (naturally), while Harry Melling takes on the role of his loyal leather-clad sub. Honestly, we’re not sure what we’re more excited for: the plot, the dynamic, or the leather.

Speaking of leather, Skarsgård is serving style and story while doing the rounds at the Cannes Film Festival. From thigh-high leather boots and sleek leather pants to dazzling blue sequined trousers that twinkle brighter than the Riviera, Skarsgård has been nothing short of a bedazzled fashion icon. The man understood the assignment — and then submitted extra credit.

But it was his recent Lorraine guesting that really stole the show. Appearing on the beloved British morning talk show, Skarsgård charmed viewers in a beige jacket, crisp white shirt, and a very proper red tie — only to reveal that the lower half of the outfit featured… yes, thigh-baring tailored shorts. Equal parts respectable and risqué, the whole ensemble was polished off with that signature Skarsgård grin that somehow makes everything he wears feel like the new normal.

Of course, this isn’t our first taste of Alexander’s thigh supremacy. Cast your mind back to his iconic MTV Movie Awards moment, where he hit the stage in a full blazer… and nothing but white briefs below. An unforgettable look, whether you admit to remembering it or not.

From suits to sequins to scandalous shorts, Skarsgård is proving that fashion is just another form of play — and we’re more than happy to watch him experiment. Whatever the outfit, one thing’s for sure: Alexander Skarsgård wears the clothes (and the lack thereof), not the other way around.

Now, if someone could just start a fan account dedicated to his legs, that’d be great.