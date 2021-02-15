Alibi/Monkey Bar & Axelbeach Hotel Team Up For ‘Alibi At AxelBeach’

Alibi/Monkey Bar has outposts in Provincetown and a founding location in South Florida’s Wilton Manor’s, and now they are ready to expand to the glittering destination of Miami Beach. Alibi/Monkey Bar announced today that they have entered into a partnership with AxelBeach Hotels and will be operating all Food & Beverage operations within the hotel, commencing on March 2021. The partnership will aptly be titled ‘Axelrod at AxelBeach’.

The press release goes on to say that “Axel Hotel’s opened in Barcelona, Spain over fifteen years ago and in opened its first US LGBTQ hotel, the AxelBeach at 1500 Collins Avenue in South Beach.” The release goes on to say that “AxelBeach was only open a short time before the pandemic put all of our travel plans on hold in 2020. Beginning new again in 2021, the hotel is fully open and ready for guests to fill its rooms and experience Miami Beach and local attractions throughout all of South Florida”

Long known as one of the premier spaces for entertainment in Wilton Manors, Alibi has featured local and dazzling drag performers weekly like Amanda Austin, Daisy DeadPetals and Athena Dion, among others. Their extensive philanthropy also remains well-documented, as Alibi/Monkey Bar has hosted countless community events and fund raisers, which have directly benefited and supported the LGBTQ community.

