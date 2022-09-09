AMC Drops a Seductive Trailer for ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Series

AMC recently dropped a new trailer for the upcoming series ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ and the 2-minute and 32-second video was packed with bloody, sexy scenes.

The trailer briefly shows how the relationship between Jacob Anderson’s character Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt began, and how the two of them ended up being a “family” of vampires with Claudia who is played by Bailey Bass.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ was initially a 1976 novel written by late American author Anne Rice. Eventually, the book was adapted into a horror romance film in 1994, starring Tom Cruise as Lestat de Lioncourt and Brad Pitt as Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Executive producer Mark Johnson expressed that the series will appeal to both old and new fans of the novels stating,

“What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience. We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about.”

In July, the first full trailer was released at San Diego Comic-Con, and it really fueled the fans’ anticipation for the show. ‘Interview with the Vampire’ is scheduled to premiere on AMC on October 2 at 10 p.m. EST, and the first two episodes will also be available on AMC+.

Source: cbr.com