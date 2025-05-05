American Dream TV Rehoboth Beach: Local Charm with Andy Staton

The American Dream TV is known for highlighting exceptional communities that reflect the spirit of homeownership, lifestyle, and local pride. In this episode, the spotlight shines on Rehoboth Beach, Delaware—one of the East Coast’s most charming and dynamic beach towns.

To help tell the story, we’re joined by Andy Staton, a passionate community leader, real estate expert, and long-time Rehoboth local. On each episode of American Dream TV Rehoboth Beach, Andy Staton highlights the best spots in town. From drag brunches to farmers’ markets, ghost pepper ice cream to community connection, Andy gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what makes this place so extraordinary.

Whether you’re a fan of the show, considering a move to coastal Delaware, or just love hearing about communities rich in culture and character, this interview offers a glimpse into what makes the American Dream TV Rehoboth Beachepisode so special.

Let’s dive into the conversation.

Corey Andrew: What inspired you to create this episode of The American Dream TV, and how does it reflect your passion for coastal Delaware?

Andy Staton: Honestly? I live and breathe Rehoboth Beach. I work here, I volunteer here, I know the bartenders by name, and I play pickleball with half the town. So when American Dream TV approached me, it felt like a natural fit—I’ve been telling this story in my own way for years. Now I get to do it on camera. This episode had to be about Rehoboth—why I chose to live here, what I love about it, and why I think it’s one of the most magical places in the country. The energy, the culture, the people—it’s a lifestyle I’m proud to be part of.

Corey Andrew: Can you share some memorable moments from the show’s filming that highlight the fun and unpredictability of reality TV?

Andy Staton: There’s one moment I will never live down: the ghost pepper ice cream from The Ice Cream Store on Rehoboth Avenue. It’s a legendary spot—award-winning, over 100 flavors, and of course, one that’s so hot you have to sign a waiver. I was like, “Sure, how bad could it be?” Well… it starts off creamy and sweet, and then boom—sweating, tearing up, trying to talk through the burn while the whole patio watches you fall apart. It was completely ridiculous and totally perfect. That’s the kind of real, unfiltered moment that makes people laugh and reminds you—this isn’t scripted, this is Rehoboth.

Corey Andrew: How do you personally define the “American Dream,” and how does it show up in your life?

Andy Staton: For me, the American Dream isn’t about the white picket fence. It’s about living life on your terms—authentically, fully, and surrounded by people who get you. I’ve built a business I love in a town I love, and I get to show up every day as exactly who I am—a gay man, a leader, a community guy, a total real estate nerd, and someone who doesn’t take life too seriously. That’s the dream. It’s not a checklist—it’s a feeling. And I get to live it every day.

Corey Andrew: How do you select the properties and locations featured in each episode? What criteria do you use to showcase the diversity of coastal Delaware?

Andy Staton: I don’t feature homes—I feature humans. The soul of this community isn’t in square footage, it’s in the stories. So I look for people who are deeply rooted here—business owners, creatives, philanthropists, locals who make this place what it is. We filmed at places like The Ice Cream Store and The Purple Parrot because they’re not just “spots,” they’re part of the heartbeat of Rehoboth. That’s what I want to showcase—places with personality and people with purpose.

Corey Andrew: What challenges did you face while producing the show, and how did you overcome them?

Andy Staton: Oh, let me be clear—I had no idea what I was doing at first. TV is a whole different world. You’ve got lights, mics, a crew, and suddenly your usual way of talking feels weirdly robotic. Thankfully, one of my closest friends is a six-time Emmy-winning executive producer, and he pretty much walked me through every moment—from where to stand to what to do with my hands to how to say one line ten different ways. It could’ve been a total disaster, but instead it was one of the most fun, humbling, and growth-filled things I’ve done.

Corey Andrew: In what ways do you think The American Dream TV will impact the local real estate market and community?

Andy Staton: I’m not out here trying to manipulate the market—I’m just telling the story of why this place is so special. If someone watches an episode and says, “That’s where I want to live,” then great, I’ll happily help them buy a house. But this isn’t a sales pitch. It’s about showcasing the lifestyle, the people, and the spirit of the town. It’s more about heart than hustle.

Corey Andrew: What unique aspects of coastal living do you hope to convey to viewers through your show?

Andy Staton: Coastal Delaware is not just beaches and boardwalks—though yes, we’ve got those. It’s also community fish fries, drag brunches, local art walks, and casual bump-ins with friends on every corner. You can spend the morning kayaking, hit the farmers’ market in the afternoon, and end your day at a cocktail party where half the people there have done something extraordinary. That’s what I want to show: a place where people are connected, where life is full, and where everyone is invited.

Corey Andrew: Could you share a bit about the community’s recent response to the show? How have residents received it?

Andy Staton: It’s been incredible. When we launched the first episode, we hosted a big party at The Purple Parrot, and over 150 people showed up. It felt like a family reunion meets a red carpet—Rehoboth-style. People were so supportive, so excited. That night reminded me just how much this community roots for each other. It gave me goosebumps.

Corey Andrew: What can viewers expect in upcoming episodes, and are there any special guests or features you’re particularly excited about?

Andy Staton: We’re going deeper into the soul of the area. Think: water adventures, quirky hidden gems, and more unexpected laughs. I’m cooking up a pickleball feature (of course), maybe some bayfront fun, and we’ve got a few fabulous personalities joining us. This is just the beginning. And yes, a boat episode with Jell-O shots is 100% on the vision board.

Corey Andrew: As someone deeply rooted in the local real estate scene, what advice would you give to potential homebuyers looking to settle in coastal Delaware?

Andy Staton: Stay longer than a weekend. Really. Rent a place for a week or two. Talk to locals. Walk the neighborhoods early in the morning and see how it feels. Rehoboth has a rhythm to it—once you tune in, you’ll know if it’s your place. And when you’re ready, find an agent who actually understands that it’s not just about bedrooms and baths—it’s about lifestyle.

Corey Andrew: Rehoboth Beach is known for its thriving LGBTQ+ community. How do you see their role in making the area a welcoming place, and what does that mean for your show?

Andy Staton: The LGBTQ+ community has helped shape Rehoboth into what it is today—creative, inclusive, and joyful. We’ve built businesses, raised families, volunteered, led nonprofits, and thrown the best parties. That spirit is baked into the town’s DNA. I don’t need to “include” LGBTQ+ stories—they’re already part of the fabric. And as a gay man, it means the world to live in a place where I don’t have to code-switch. I just get to be me.

Corey Andrew: Looking ahead, what are your goals for The American Dream TV, and how do you envision its evolution in the coming years?

Andy Staton: I want to keep telling stories that matter—big, small, funny, moving, all of it. I’d love to feature even more locals, spotlight more neighborhoods, and maybe even expand into other Delaware beach towns. I don’t need it to be slick—I just want it to be real, compelling, and full of heart. And if we get to do a few episodes on the water? Even better.

Follow Andy Staton on Instagram