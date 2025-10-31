Andy Cohen Says He Wants to Date, But Not These Kind of Gays

Andy Cohen is a man of many things—host of Watch What Happens Live, Bravo’s beloved gay uncle, and, apparently, a dating app enthusiast. At 57, the man who has hosted countless Housewives reunions and dished the juiciest gossip on TV is getting real about his own love life. But, as it turns out, even in the world of Andy Cohen, not all that glitters is gold—or as he puts it, not every twink is worth your time.

RELATED: Is Andy Cohen Taking Over Howard Stern’s Show?

Swiping Right on the Apps: Andy Cohen’s Digital Dating Life

In a recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Cohen opened up about the wild world of dating apps. Yes, he’s on “every app” out there—Grindr, Scruff, Raya, Hinge—you name it. But, unsurprisingly, even for someone with a household name like Cohen, being recognized isn’t always a smooth ride.

“There are people who are too cool for school, and they’ll say nothing. Some people are like, ‘You look like him,’ some people are like, ‘Why are you sending his picture?’ Some people are like, ‘Ew!’” Cohen explained, giving us a little peek into the mix of skepticism, surprise, and, of course, judgment that comes with the territory of being a famous, self-proclaimed daddy in the dating app world.

What’s a ‘Slurpy Twink’? Cohen Gets Real About Dating Preferences

But, Cohen’s candidness didn’t stop there. He didn’t just share the occasional humorous anecdote about swiping left on an old flame from Real Housewives—he also got honest about his dating preferences, and let’s just say, slurpy twinks are not on his radar.

When asked about his approach to dates, Cohen bluntly shared, “I don’t try to impress people on dates because they want to be with me or not.” He didn’t mince words when diving into the type of guy he’s just not looking for, adding: “I don’t want to be with some, you know, slurpy twink.”

Now, we’re all familiar with the term “twink,” but the adjective “slurpy” is new, even for the most seasoned members of the gay dating app community. To the uninitiated, one might think “slurpy” refers to some kind of loud, over-the-top behavior—perhaps someone who’s more about “sucking up” to Andy for his fame than any genuine connection. Of course, the mind can wander into other interpretations of “slurpy,” and we’ll leave that to your imagination. Either way, it’s safe to say Cohen isn’t here for the phony, overly eager types that might think kissing up (or slurping up?) is the way to win his heart.

The UN of Dating: What Andy Cohen Looks for in a Partner

So, who does catch Cohen’s eye? According to the man himself, he’s a bit of a “UN” when it comes to dating preferences. “It’s all over the map,” he quipped. But one thing’s for sure: he’s not after a 24/7 Instagram model. Cohen revealed he’s drawn to guys who are “strong, independent, smart, [and] handsome” with their own thing going on. The man knows what he wants—be it in love or in a well-curated Instagram feed.

Raya Hookups and a Craigslist Throwback: Cohen’s Dating History

Cohen’s dating history isn’t exactly highly publicized—other than the occasional Housewives-related rumor—but he did share a fascinating tidbit about his hookups that is sure to get some folks talking. The few people he’s actually hooked up with from Raya? They don’t watch Watch What Happens Live or follow the Housewives. Shocking, right?

But perhaps the most nostalgic and delightful part of the interview was when Cohen took a trip down memory lane to the days of Craigslist hookups. Yes, in a world before Grindr and Scruff, Craigslist was the go-to platform for the adventurous (and sometimes, a little sketchy) hookup scene. Cohen couldn’t help but reminisce: “Craigslist was Grindr before there was Grindr.” Ah, the golden age of internet dating—a time when all you needed was a vague ad in the “casual encounters” section, a little anonymity, and a lot of hope. Sigh—times have changed, but in Cohen’s world, some things remain delightfully vintage.

The Takeaway: Andy Cohen’s Real Talk About Love, Fame, and Dating Apps

So, what’s the takeaway here? Andy Cohen might have a glamorous TV career and a celebrity-packed social calendar, but he’s just as human as the rest of us when it comes to the search for love, or at least a meaningful connection. Whether you’re on Grindr, Raya, or Craigslist, the key is knowing exactly what you want—and maybe staying away from the “slurpy twinks” along the way.

And in case you’re wondering: the next time you’re swiping through profiles and see Andy Cohen’s face, don’t just swipe right and assume it’s a fake account. He’s out there, just like the rest of us—looking for someone who can handle the chaos and isn’t just here to ride the wave of his fame. But, then again, that might be a bit too “slurpy” for even the most forgiving of hearts.

So, keep it real, folks—and leave the slurping to the other side of the app. Andy Cohen’s got standards.