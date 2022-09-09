Ansel Elgort Snaps a Cheeky Thirst Trap from His Italy Getaway

Ansel Elgort very generously shared a series of photos from his Italy getaway via Instagram, and it involved a lot socializing, spending quality time with a longtime friend, and most importantly, a cheeky thirst trap.

The 28-year-old actor looks happy and loving life in the photos, which he captioned:

“It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg.”

In the thirst trap photo, Elgort seems to be soaking wet and completely naked, only covering his most private part. He is wearing a pair of pink translucent rubber boots while standing by a swimming pool with a lush green field as his background.

Aside from that thirst trap moment, the actor also spent some quality time with longtime friend and ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ co-star Shailene Woodley. Elgort posted a photo of them cuddling up to each other with wide smiles on their faces, and he also shared a photo of the actress during what seems like a dinner at a restaurant along an Italian alleyway.

Moreover, he also shared a photo of him and Woodley recreating the iconic Dirty Dancing lift, which he wittily captioned:

“Clean dancing w Shai.”

Aside from ‘The Fault in Our Stars,’ Elgort and Woodley also worked together in the ‘Divergent’ movie series.

Source: People.com