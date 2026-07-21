Anthony Ippolito Makes ‘I Play Rocky’ a Biceps-Fueled Must-Watch

Hollywood has officially found its next guy in a white tank top. Anthony Ippolito is stepping into the role of a young Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming biopic I Play Rocky, and if the newly released teaser is any indication, audiences may need a moment to remember this is a movie about boxing—not an unexpectedly effective fitness campaign.

The resemblance is uncanny, the physique is dialed in, and those training scenes are already doing numbers online. Between the vintage ’70s styling, sculpted arms, and enough old-school charm to make a plain tank top look designer, Anthony Ippolito is quickly proving he’s more than just a Stallone lookalike. He’s becoming the reason many people are suddenly counting down to opening night.

RELATED: Igby Rigney Steals the Spotlight in Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’

Let’s just say social media has been conducting a very serious investigation into his workout routine.

Anthony Ippolito Goes the Distance

Landing the lead in I Play Rocky could be the role that changes everything for Anthony Ippolito. The actor previously portrayed Al Pacino in Paramount+’s The Offer and George Wright in Netflix’s Grand Army, but playing the man behind one of Hollywood’s most beloved franchises introduces him to an entirely new audience. And based on the early reaction, that audience seems more than happy to make his acquaintance.

The teaser has fans praising Anthony Ippolito’s striking resemblance to a young Stallone, but it’s his physical transformation that’s stealing the spotlight. Every new image making the rounds online has sparked another wave of admiration, with viewers marveling at how convincingly he’s recreated the future action star’s iconic look.

RELATED: Drew Starkey Serves Shirtless Beach Body Perfection in ‘Lucky’

Whoever decided Anthony Ippolito should spend a good portion of the teaser in fitted white tank tops deserves a raise. That’s not editorializing—that’s simply reading the room.

Comparisons to the original Rocky are inevitable, yet Anthony Ippolito never comes across as someone doing an impression. Instead, he captures the hunger and determination of a young actor chasing the opportunity that would change his life. Of course… the biceps aren’t hurting his chances either.

The Story Behind One of Hollywood’s Biggest Underdogs

Before Rocky became a global phenomenon, Sylvester Stallone was a struggling actor trying to get anyone in Hollywood to believe in him.

He famously wrote the screenplay in just three and a half days. Studio executives loved the script but wanted another actor to play Rocky Balboa. Even with a reported $10 million offer to sell the screenplay, Stallone refused unless he could play the title character himself—a gamble that ultimately transformed his career and launched a franchise that has earned more than $1 billion worldwide.

That’s the story I Play Rocky tells, with Anthony Ippolito bringing the young Stallone’s persistence, ambition, and relentless confidence to life.

If the teaser is anything to go by, the film isn’t just recreating an iconic Hollywood moment—it’s introducing audiences to an actor who looks ready for his own breakout chapter.

One Conversation Anthony Ippolito Didn’t Sign Up For

While Anthony Ippolito has become the breakout attraction of I Play Rocky, the movie has also brought renewed attention to Sylvester Stallone—and with it, some familiar debate.

Many LGBTQ+ viewers have mixed feelings about celebrating Stallone following his public praise of Donald Trump, comments that resurfaced after the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. During a red carpet interview on Dec. 7, Stallone described Trump as an “extraordinary” person who has “the toughest job in the world, and it’s really easy for people to be critical, and I get it.”

He continued, “I think he’s an extraordinary human being. The one thing people don’t realize is I’ve known him for thirty years. He’s very very gracious. That’s why the fella I know is quite different than the way he’s reported about.”

Stallone later explained that his opinion was rooted in a personal friendship spanning roughly three decades. He described Trump as gracious in private and said the version he knows differs from the public image many people associate with him.

The explanation didn’t stop the criticism. Once the interview circulated across Threads, many longtime fans said they remained disappointed, leaving I Play Rocky with an unexpected layer of conversation beyond the film itself.

Anthony Ippolito Might Be Hollywood’s Next Crush

Politics aside, one thing has become crystal clear: Anthony Ippolito is walking away from this teaser as its biggest winner.

The actor has all the ingredients of an old-school leading man—a convincing performance, undeniable screen presence, and the kind of movie-star charisma that can’t be faked. Add a knockout physical transformation, a few training montages, and enough sleeveless moments to keep the group chats busy, and it’s easy to see why so many viewers are suddenly asking, “Wait… who is Anthony Ippolito?”

Whether audiences show up for the inspiring Hollywood origin story, the nostalgia surrounding Rocky, or because Anthony Ippolito somehow made a plain white tank top the hottest costume of 2026, one thing is already certain: before anyone has even stepped into the ring, he’s already won over a brand-new fanbase.

I Play Rocky opens in theaters on November 13, 2026.

Source: Atlanta Black Star