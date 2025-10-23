Few stories capture the spirit of determination quite like Rocky — and now, a new film is taking us back to the moment it all began. Meet Anthony Ippolito, the 26-year-old Italian-American actor starring as a young Sylvester Stallone in Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky.

Who is Ippolito?

First reported by Deadline, the movie dives into Stallone’s early struggles before Rocky became a cultural phenomenon. And judging by the first still from Amazon MGM, Ippolito looks uncannily like a young Stallone — from the brooding eyes to that unmistakable underdog energy.

The film’s photo blurb already feels like the kind of Hollywood story we love to root for:

“A struggling actor with a partially paralyzed face and a speech impediment writes a script that a big movie studio wants to buy, but he refuses to sell it unless he gets to play the lead. Turning down life-changing money, he instead works for pennies to make the film his way — and it becomes the biggest hit of 1976, earning 10 Oscar nominations and winning Best Picture. In short: the ultimate dreamer’s tale behind one of cinema’s greatest dreamers.”

Online fans were quick to point out the déjà vu casting. One joked,

“If I had a nickel for every time Anthony Ippolito played a young version of a famous Italian actor from a Best Picture film, I’d have two nickels — which isn’t much, but it’s kind of iconic.”

And they’re right — Ippolito previously portrayed Al Pacino in The Offer, the Paramount+ miniseries about the making of The Godfather.

Born on August 21, 1999, and raised between Long Island and New York City, Ippolito has been acting since 2006. His credits include Pixels, What Would You Do?, Deadbeat, The English Teacher, and Netflix’s Purple Hearts, where he played the lovable and loyal Johnno.

At 5’10”, Ippolito carries that blend of classic Hollywood looks and earnest charm that feels refreshingly timeless. His Instagram (@anthonyippolito_) is minimalist but striking — a mix of art, glimpses into his life, and subtle nods to his creative side. He doesn’t need to overshare; his presence alone radiates potential star power.

And if you thought he landed the Rocky role through traditional casting, think again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ippolito’s audition was unsolicited — he recorded the tape himself and sent it straight to the producers. That fearless move? Pure Balboa energy.

With I Play Rocky, Ippolito isn’t replacing Stallone — he’s honoring him. This is about revisiting the grit, the grind, and the unwavering belief that made Rocky an enduring symbol of hope.

As Hollywood gears up for the film’s release, one thing’s certain: Anthony Ippolito is stepping into the ring with heart, humility, and knockout talent. Whether it’s channeling Pacino or Stallone, this Italian-American rising star is proving he’s got the stamina — and the soul — to go the distance.

